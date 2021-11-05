New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Overactive Bladder - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179759/?utm_source=GNW

, 2003; Haylen et al., 2010). It is characterized by a frequent and sudden compelling urge to urinate that may be difficult to control. The clinical diagnosis is characterized by urinary urgency, with or without urge incontinence, usually with daytime and nighttime frequency, in the absence of a urinary tract infection or other obvious pathology (Lightner et al., 2019). Based on the presentation, OAB can be of two types: OAB-dry and OAB-wet. OAB that causes a person to urinate frequently and urgently without incontinence is known as OAB-dry. If a person does have urinary frequency and urgency accompanied by urge incontinence, the condition is known as OAB-wet (Anger et al., 2012).



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for OAB in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of OAB.



The total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of OAB are segmented by age (5-11 years, 12-17 years, 18-29 years, and by ten-year age group for ages 30 to 80 years and older), sex, and subtype (OAB-dry and OAB-wet).The report also includes the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of OAB further segmented by comorbidities such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, stress incontinence, fecal incontinence, and metabolic syndrome.



The following data describes epidemiology of OAB. In the 8MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of OAB from 363,318,429 cases in 2020 to 401,653,622 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 1.06% over the forecast period. Women accounted for more total prevalent cases of OAB than men in the 8MM and it predominantly affects older adults. These findings are in line with the The analyst estimates and these trends are reflected in forecast for the total prevalent cases for the 8MM.



- The Overactive Bladder (OAB) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of OAB in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

- The OAB epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



