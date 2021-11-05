New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Regasification Terminals to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned and Announced (New Build and Expansion) LNG Regasification Terminals" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179767/?utm_source=GNW

0 trillion cubic feet regasification capacity additions by 2025. India and Pakistan follow with capacities of 3.4 tcf and 1.8 tcf, respectively. Among planned and announced terminals in Asia that are expected to start operations by 2025, Tangshan II in China has the highest LNG regasification capacity additions with 584.4 bcf. Seomkum in South Korea, and Yantai I in China, are the other major terminals with 564.9 bcf and 487.0 bcf, respectively.



Scope

- New build and expansion LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia by key countries

- New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies in Asia

- Details of major planned and announced LNG regasification projects in Asia up to 2025.



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the LNG regasification projects in Asia

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia LNG regasification industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of key LNG regasification projects data in Asia

- Keep abreast of key planned and announced LNG regasification projects in Asia

- Assess your competitor’s planned LNG regasification projects and capacities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179767/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________