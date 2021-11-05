Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Report 2021: A $3,717.7 Million Market by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Analysis: Focus on Deployment Models, Applications, End Users, and Country-Wise Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical quality management software market report highlights that the market was valued at $472.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,717.7 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.91% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Cost of Drugs Manufacturing

Constantly Evolving Regulations

Growing Technology Adoption in Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Challenges

Security Concerns Pertaining to On-Cloud Deployment

Lack of Regulations for Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software

Market Opportunities

Synergies Between Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Developers and Local End User

Development of Solutions Based on Platform-as-a-Service Business Model

Key Questions Answered

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of pharmaceutical quality management software by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the global pharmaceutical quality management software market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the key trends influencing the global pharmaceutical quality management software market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What is the end user perception toward pharmaceutical quality management software?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality software? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

What are the key factors impacting the global pharmaceutical quality management software market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key opportunities areas in the global pharmaceutical quality management software market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the global pharmaceutical quality management software market?

What are the key application areas of the global pharmaceutical quality management software market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the preferred deployment model for the global pharmaceutical quality management software? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality software? What is their respective share in the global pharmaceutical quality management software market?

Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the global pharmaceutical quality management software market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Which are the key players in the global pharmaceutical quality management software market?

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

In the past few years, the global pharmaceutical quality management software market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.

Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, alliances, and business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships followed by funding activities.

Companies Mentioned

ANTARES VISION S.p.A

AssurX, Inc.

AXSource

CLARIVATE PLC.

ComplianceQuest

Dassault Systemes

EtQ Management Consultants, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideagen Plc.

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

LogicGate, Inc

MasterControl

PTC Inc.

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Qualio

Veeva Systems Inc.

