Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report: COVID Testing Accelerates Shift to Molecular Diagnostics

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.
The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Trends like:
- The genetic blizzard
- Emerging economies and global prosperity
- Pharmacogenomics
- Healthcare expansion in China
- Climate change
- Globalization
- Automation
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Guides
- Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis and Covid -19 Impact
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
Overview of a Dynamic Market
Trends Driving a Changing Market
Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides
- Understanding the Impact of Aging Population
- COVID Related Testing Growth
- Point of Care Testing can increase demand
- Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity
- Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream
- Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
Factors at Work to Shrink the Market
- Lower Unit Costs
- Economic or population contraction
- Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
- Wellness has a downside
- Test Displacement Impacts Important
- Point of Care Testing
Automation
- Stranded LIMS Investment
- Software as a Service
- Physician Office and Access Systems
Environment and Evolution
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
- Impact of NGS on pricing
- POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
- Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
- CGES Testing, A Brave New World
- Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth
- Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
Profiles of Key Companies
- Acibadem Labmed Laboratory
- ACM Medical Laboratory
- Adicon Clinical Laboratories
- American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l
- American Pathology Partners
- ARUP Laboratories
- Ascend Clinical
- Assurance Scientific Laboratories
- Aurora Diagnostics
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH
- BP Healthcare Group
- Clinical Reference Laboratory
- Clongen Laboratories
- CompuNet Clinical Laboratories
- Diagnosticos da America
- DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Enzo Biochem
- Eone Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exagen Diagnostics
- Genzyme Corporation
- Gribbles Pathology
- Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.
- Integrated Regional Laboratories
- KDL Group
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Lifelabs
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Mid America Clinical Laboratories
- MNG Labs
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NeoGenomics
- OncoDNA
- Pathology, Inc.
- ProPhase Labs
- Psychemedics Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics
- RDL Reference Laboratory
- Sonic Healthcare
- Spectra Laboratories
- Sysmex Inostics
- Unilabs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2gjgs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.