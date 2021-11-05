Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report: COVID Testing Accelerates Shift to Molecular Diagnostics

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

The genetic blizzard

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Pharmacogenomics

Healthcare expansion in China

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

Key Topics Covered:





Market Guides

Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis and Covid -19 Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Overview of a Dynamic Market

Trends Driving a Changing Market

Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

Understanding the Impact of Aging Population

COVID Related Testing Growth

Point of Care Testing can increase demand

Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

Lower Unit Costs

Economic or population contraction

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

Wellness has a downside

Test Displacement Impacts Important

Point of Care Testing

Automation

Stranded LIMS Investment

Software as a Service

Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Impact of NGS on pricing

POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Profiles of Key Companies

Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

American Pathology Partners

ARUP Laboratories

Ascend Clinical

Assurance Scientific Laboratories

Aurora Diagnostics

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

BP Healthcare Group

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clongen Laboratories

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

Diagnosticos da America

DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Enzo Biochem

Eone Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

Integrated Regional Laboratories

KDL Group

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mid America Clinical Laboratories

MNG Labs

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NeoGenomics

OncoDNA

Pathology, Inc.

ProPhase Labs

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

RDL Reference Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Sysmex Inostics

Unilabs



