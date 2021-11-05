Global Activated Carbon Market (Liquid Phase, Gas Phase and Region) Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Activated Carbon Market by Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated carbon market is estimated to be USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The driving factors for the activated carbon market are applications in water treatment and air purification along with stringent government regulations regarding the removal of mercury from power plants have led to increasing acceptance of activated carbon products.

Powdered activated carbon segment to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

The powdered activated carbon segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the activated carbon market. Powdered activated carbon (PAC) has a relatively smaller particle size compared to granular activated carbon and consequently presents a large surface-to-volume ratio. Owing to this, PAC is generally added directly to process units, such as rapid mix basins, clarifiers, and gravity filters.



Traditionally, activated carbon is made in particulate form as powders or fine granules less than 1.0 mm in size with an average diameter between 0.15 mm and 0.25 mm. The effectiveness of PAC in adsorbing tastes and odors depends on adequate mixing, contact time, dosage, and on the cause and concentration of the taste or odor problem. PAC is used for applications such as wastewater treatment.



It has low initial cost, and the dosage of PAC can be adjusted as per the changing contaminant levels. However, PAC has a high operating cost, and if used continuously, it cannot be regenerated, produces large quantities of sludge, and the dust resulting from the small particles of PAC make handling difficult.

Liquid phase application segment to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period

The use of activated carbon in the liquid phase application includes potable water treatment, groundwater treatment, decolorization, industrial water treatment, precious metal (gold) recovery, and chemical and pharmaceutical wastewater treatment.

The demand for activated carbon for emerging applications such as for boiler feedwater treatment, in medical treatments for chronic kidney diseases, and in the electronic industry for the production of ultrapure water is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest market for activated carbon

APAC led the global activated carbon market, accounting for a share of 39.28% in 2020. APAC is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven economic growth in the APAC region.



High GDP rate as compared to mature countries in North America and Europe and developing end-use industries such as chemical, petrochemicals, and food & beverages are expected to propel the demand. Haycarb Plc. (Sri Lanka) and Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. (Japan) are some of the leading producers of activated carbon in the region that dominate the supply chain. However, local activated carbon producers in China also contribute significantly to the market share.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

Premium Insights

Developing Countries Offer Attractive Opportunities In Activated Carbon Market

China Was The Largest Market for Activated Carbon In 2020

Powdered Activated Carbon To Lead Overall Market During The Forecast Period

Gas Phase Application To Lead Overall Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market In China Projected To Witness Highest CAGR From 2021 To 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing need for pollution control generating demand for activated carbon Stringent regulations regarding water pollution

Restraints Scarcity of raw materials causing price hikes of activated carbon in Asia Pacific

Opportunities Reactivated carbon to provide lucrative opportunities to activated carbon producers

Challenges Weak economic conditions to lower industrial growth



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Carbon Resources Llc

Carbotech AC GmbH

Donau Carbon GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Haycarb Plc

Ingevity

Interra Global

Kalpaka Chemicals Private Limited

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Micbac India

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

Oxbow Activated Carbon Llc

Prominent Systems Inc.

Raj Carbon Private Limited

Resintech Inc.

Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd.

Silcarbon Atkivkohle GmbH

Veolia Water Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ajhpi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.