The Power Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 873.83 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the power rental market in Americas provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for uninterrupted power supply and increasing infrastructure related activities. In addition, the need for uninterrupted power supply is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The power rental market in Americas analysis includes the product and end-user segments.



The power rental market in Americas is segmented as below:

By Product

• Diesel generators

• Gas generators



By End-user

• Utilities sector

• Oil and gas sector

• Industrial sector

• Others



This study identifies the power capacity shortages and overdependence on hydropoweras one of the prime reasons driving the power rental market growth in Americas during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on power rental market in Americas covers the following areas:

• Power rental market sizing

• Power rental market forecast

• Power rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power rental market in vendors Americas that include Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc. Also, the power rental market in Americas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

