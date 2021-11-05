Gravity Revealed G-STAR 2021 Line-up and Opens the Official Website

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that it revealed the full list of games for G-STAR 2021 and has opened the official website.

Gravity is planning to open large scale booths at G-STAR 2021 and to present 13 titles including Ragnarok IP based games and upcoming launchings from the second half of 2021 to 2022.

Previously launched titles including Ragnarok Online, a MMORPG PC game celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game expanding to the United States and Canada followed by huge success in South Korea and Japan, Grandia HD Collection, a RPG console game widely known as a masterpiece, and Ninjala, a Ninja Gum Battle Action console game, will be announced. Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., a subsidiary in Korea, will show Puzzle&Dragon, a Stratagy Action Puzzle RPG mobile game, and broadcast battles between players during the period of G-STAR 2021.

In addition, new upcoming launchings, Ragnarok Begins, the first Action Side-scrolling MMORPG PC game based on cross-platform, Ragnarok V: Returns, a MMORPG mobile game based on the worldview of Valkyrie by the original developer, Ragnaork: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro RPG mobile game, Project T (Tentative title), a Card SRPG mobile game, NBA RISE TO STARDOM, a Sports mobile game, and MiLKMAiD, an Adventure mobile game, are scheduled to exhibit. Pori Pori Poporing, an animation about Ragnarok monsters, will also be unveiled at G-STAR 2021.

Gravity will provide enough game demonstrators of 9 games for visitors at its booths.

The official website has opened including specific information of featured games at G-STAR 2021 and the page connecting live broadcast for players who cannot visit. Various programs and events to run in G-STAR 2021 can also be checked in advance on website.

[Official Gravity G-STAR Website] https://gstar2021.gravity.co.kr/

