Worldwide Cosmetic Serum Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Serum Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the cosmetic serum market and it is poised to grow by $1.19 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. Their report on cosmetic serum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of luxury beauty products, rising demand for male beauty products, and the introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities.
The cosmetic serum market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.This study identifies the introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic serum market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Their report on the cosmetic serum market covers the following areas:
- Cosmetic serum market sizing
- Cosmetic serum market forecast
- Cosmetic serum market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic serum market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Shiseido Co. Ltd. the Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and the Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the cosmetic serum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hair care serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Skin and sun care serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65lepy