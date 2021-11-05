The Global Identity and Access Management Market is expected to grow by $ 11.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720173/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the identity and access management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in data thefts across the globe and rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition, increase in data thefts across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The identity and access management market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The identity and access management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Government organizations

• SMEs



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of IDaaS solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the identity and access management market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on identity and access management market covers the following areas:

• Identity and access management market sizing

• Identity and access management market forecast

• Identity and access management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading identity and access management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte LLP, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the identity and access management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

