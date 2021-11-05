Global Cell Separation Techniques Report 2021 with Focus on Magnetic and Flow-Based Models: New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Separation Techniques - Magnetic and Flow-Based Models: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell separation techniques market should reach $4.4 billion by 2026 from $3.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The cancer research segment of the global cell separation techniques market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The stem cell research segment of the global cell separation techniques market is expected to grow from $907.3 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report will provide details about cell separation techniques used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and how the market has been influenced by COVID-19. This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of cell separation techniques with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, prevalence or incidence of cancer, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2026 and market shares of key players.

This study focuses on the market side of cell separation technologies that focus on magnetic and flow-based models rather than technical features. Different market segments are covered. For example, application-based market segments include stem cell research, neuroscience, immunology, cancer science and others (trauma, surgery, etc.); customer type-based market segments include hospitals/diagnostic labs, universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. A detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.

