Global Cell Separation Techniques Report 2021 with Focus on Magnetic and Flow-Based Models: New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Separation Techniques - Magnetic and Flow-Based Models: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell separation techniques market should reach $4.4 billion by 2026 from $3.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The cancer research segment of the global cell separation techniques market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The stem cell research segment of the global cell separation techniques market is expected to grow from $907.3 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
This report will provide details about cell separation techniques used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and how the market has been influenced by COVID-19. This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of cell separation techniques with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, prevalence or incidence of cancer, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2026 and market shares of key players.
This study focuses on the market side of cell separation technologies that focus on magnetic and flow-based models rather than technical features. Different market segments are covered. For example, application-based market segments include stem cell research, neuroscience, immunology, cancer science and others (trauma, surgery, etc.); customer type-based market segments include hospitals/diagnostic labs, universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. A detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for cell separation techniques with a focus on magnetic and flow-based models
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential, evaluation of market size and forecast, and segmentation of cell separation technologies products by research applications, end-users and region
- Discussion on antibody-based drug discovery and development, trends in research antibody market, new discoveries in biological sciences and identification of market drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Information on immunomagnetic cell separation and Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) and coverage of their methods and benefits
- Discussion of the current strategies of cell separation companies, the effect of research funding and third-party quality evaluation systems of cell separation techniques
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and reimbursement scenarios
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Millipore-Sigma, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- New Discoveries in Biological Sciences
- Rapid Technological Developments in the IVD Industry
- Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development
- Developed and Increasing Research Areas
- Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets
- Increasing Cell and Gene Therapy Requirements
Market Restraints
- Limited Research Funding
- Low Validation Technologies
- Decline in Suppliers
Market Opportunities
- Market Expansion into Emerging Countries
- Development of Novel Research Antibodies
Impact of COVID-19 on the Cell Separation Techniques Market
- Immunology and COVID-19 Treatment
- Complexities of Diagnosis and Management of COVID-19
- Development of a High-Throughput Screen (Case Study)
- Key Players: Essential Industry Partner for COVID-19 Research and Vaccine Development
- How Cell Separation Techniques Useful in COVID-19
Company Profiles
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Bio-Rad
- Corning Inc.
- Miltenyi Biotech
- Milliporesigma
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pbyzw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.