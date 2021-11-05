Medaro Doubles Proposed Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its clean-energy focused exploration on properties located across Canada, is pleased to announce, further to its previous announcement on November 3, 2021, an increase in the amount it intends to raise through its private placement (the “FT Financing”) of flow-through units (each, an “FT Unit”). Through the FT Financing, the Company now intends to issue up to 5,714,285 FT Units at a price of $0.70 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.



Each FT Unit will be composed of one (1) common share, issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), each Warrant to be exercisable at $0.90 per share for two years from issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the FT Financing for qualifying exploration at its properties in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The Company may pay finder’s fees in respect of a portion of the proceeds raised through the FT Financing in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the FT Financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

