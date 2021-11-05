Diversey Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. ("Diversey") (NASDAQ: DSEY) announced Q3 results with continued quarter-over-quarter top line growth and margin expansion.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Reported Q3 net sales declined 2.4% vs 2020 as continued strength in Food & Beverage and encouraging base Institutional recovery was offset by infection prevention normalization off the increased level in Q3 2020, although infection prevention remains significantly above 2019 levels.

Reported Q3 net sales nearly back to pre-COVID level with a decline of 0.4% vs 2019 baseline.

Net loss of $42.1 million in Q3 versus $13.0 million net income in 2020 and $7.1 million net loss in pre-COVID 2019

Q3 Adjusted net income of $30.2 million versus $37.8 million in 2020 and $37.8 million in pre-COVID 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $106.6 million and margin of 16.0% represents an expansion of 30 basis points versus both Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 as pricing and continued focus on cost management offset higher inflation.



Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $ 664.9 $ 681.1 (2.4)% $ 667.6 (0.4)% Income (loss) before taxes (22.9) $ 20.1 NM (8.3) (175.9)% Net income (loss) (42.1) 13.0 NM (7.1) (493.0)% Adjusted net income(1) 30.2 37.8 (20.1)% 37.8 (20.1)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 106.6 106.8 (0.2)% 104.6 1.9% % Margin(1) 16.0% 15.7% 30 bps 15.7% 30 bps

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA” section herein for explanations of these financial measures.

“We are pleased to report another good quarter, continuing to execute well, win new customers and expand adjusted EBITDA margins. I am proud of our teams for the way they are responding to the current global challenges. Our supply chain teams are managing freight issues, our procurement teams are managing a difficult and fast-changing raw material landscape and our R&D teams are working tirelessly to reformulate products in order to deliver exceptional product and service for customers,” said Phil Wieland, Diversey’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Food and Beverage growth continues to be excellent and the base Institutional results have been very strong with plenty of further runway as markets continue to open up. Our infection prevention has come down from the strong growth we experienced in 2020, but remains significantly ahead of pre-COVID 2019 levels. Although difficult to judge exact trends given the complexity of the overall environment, we are encouraged by increased hygiene standards and market receptivity to our differentiated solutions portfolio and compelling value proposition. In summary, we believe we will drive growth in Q4 and acceleration in 2022, and we are increasingly well positioned for long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results

Reported net sales declined 2.4% vs prior year or 3.2% when adjusting for currency. Both the Institutional and F&B segments are showing good momentum. The F&B segment continues to win new customers and grow revenue while improving margins. The recovery of base Institutional revenue is progressing well and the segment continues to win new customers, with significant recovery still ahead as reopenings progress around the world. Institutional infection prevention has seen normalization from the strong growth experienced in 2020, but is still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Consolidated reported net sales were within 0.4% of pre-COVID 2019 baseline.

Loss before income taxes of $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 included Special Items (as defined below) of $57.0 million and compared to income before taxes of $20.1 million in Q3 2020 including Special Items of $7.0 million. Adjusted net income in Q3 2021 was $30.2 million compared to $37.8 million in Q3 2020 and $37.8 million in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 was $106.6 million, representing a 0.2% decline compared to Q3 2020 and growth of 1.9% versus pre-COVID 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points compared to both Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 in a challenging environment. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% in Q3 2021 continues the margin expansion from 15.6% in Q2 2021 and 14.7% in Q1 2021, representing strong sequential margin improvement in each quarter of 2021.

Segment Review

Institutional

Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $ 487.2 $ 522.4 (6.7)% $ 504.6 (3.4)% Adjusted EBITDA 84.3 89.2 (5.5)% 87.0 (3.1)% % Margin 17.3 % 17.1 % 20 bps 17.2 % 10 bps

Reported net sales in the Institutional segment of $487.2 million were 6.7% below Q3 2020 and 3.4% below Q3 2019. The recovery of the base business continues to be encouraging, with strong growth over Q3 2020 from new business wins, strong innovation, pricing and reopening in some markets. However, this is more than offset by infection prevention revenue normalization versus very strong gains last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin grew +20 basis points vs Q2 2020 and +10 basis points vs Q2 2019 from ongoing efficiency initiatives.

Food & Beverage

Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $ 177.7 $ 158.7 12.0% $ 163.0 9.0% Adjusted EBITDA 34.3 26.4 29.9% 27.3 25.6% % Margin 19.3 % 16.6 % 270 bps 16.7% 260 bps

The Food & Beverage segment continues to grow its top line while improving margins. Net sales of $177.7 million in Q3 2021 increased 12.0% versus prior year and 9.0% versus Q3 2019, continuing very high win rates and success with the new water treatment offering. Adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million grew 29.9% versus Q3 2020 and 25.6% versus Q3 2019. Margin improvement of +270 basis points versus the prior year and +260 basis points versus pre-COVID 2019 reflect pricing actions and cost control measures that were in place before the global pandemic and will continue. Acquisitions contributed $3.0 million to sales growth and $1.2 million to Adjusted EBITDA.

Outlook

Q4 2021 revenue is expected to grow over Q4 2020, absent further supply chain disruption. Revenue continues to improve as markets reopen and we continue to implement new business that we've won over the last year. For infection prevention, we're seeing demand lower than what we experienced in 2020 during the pandemic, but much higher than pre-pandemic levels, which is likely to continue in the future due to increased hygiene standards. In the fourth quarter we also expect to continue quarter-over-quarter progressive growth in sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as mentioned last quarter, and accelerating momentum into 2022.

As a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions amidst a pandemic, we are well positioned to capture significant growth due to elevated cleaning standards as markets continue to reopen. We’re building great momentum for 2022 and beyond with an improving top line, aggressive pricing to combat inflation and a very strong funnel of acquisitions.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

We present financial information that conforms to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP"). We also present financial information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP ("Non-GAAP"), as our management believes it is useful to investors.

The Non-GAAP financial metrics exclude items that we consider to be certain specified items (“Special Items”), such as restructuring charges, transition and transformation costs, certain transaction and other charges related to acquisitions and divestitures, gains and losses related to acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items. We evaluate unusual or Special Items on an individual basis. Our evaluation of whether to exclude an unusual or Special Item for purposes of determining our Non-GAAP financial measures considers both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the item, including among other things (i) its nature, (ii) whether or not it relates to our ongoing business operations, and (iii) whether or not we expect it to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as income (loss) before income tax provisions (benefit), interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA adjusted for other items to (i) eliminate certain non-operating income or expense items, (ii) eliminate the impact of certain non-cash and other items that are included in net income (loss) that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and (iii) eliminate certain unusual and non-recurring items impacting results in a particular period.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenues, net income (loss), income (loss) before income tax provision or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor should they be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our method of calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the methods used by other companies.

Our management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be key indicators of our financial performance. Additionally, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that investors, analysts and rating agencies consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance, and management uses these measures for one or more of these purposes. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income has limitations as an analytical tool.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income (as defined below) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) are Non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted to (i) eliminate certain non-operating income or expense items, (ii) eliminate the impact of certain non-cash and other items that are included in net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, (iii) eliminate certain unusual and non-recurring items impacting results in a particular period, and (iv) reflect the tax effect of items (i) through (iii) and other tax special items.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are useful in evaluating our business, results of operations and financial condition. We believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of our operations and financial results, as they eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons that we do not believe reflect our underlying operating performance or are unusual or infrequent in nature. However, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools.





Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in millions except per share amounts) September

30, 2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68.8 $ 192.9 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $25.4 and $28.7 403.9 342.0 Other receivables 51.8 71.0 Inventories 327.5 282.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63.6 62.0 Total current assets 915.6 950.3 Property and equipment, net 187.9 188.3 Goodwill 459.5 467.0 Intangible assets, net 2,193.8 2,311.4 Other non-current assets 338.9 369.1 Total assets $ 4,095.7 $ 4,286.1 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 16.5 $ 0.4 Current portion of long-term debt 11.4 13.2 Accounts payable 396.8 404.6 Accrued restructuring costs 15.9 26.3 Other current liabilities 392.1 512.4 Total current liabilities 832.7 956.9 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,966.4 2,686.7 Preferred equity certificates — 641.7 Deferred taxes 164.1 181.1 Other non-current liabilities 563.6 328.3 Total liabilities 3,526.8 4,794.7 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 0 and 243,163,947 shares authorized and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — 2.2 Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 302,431,140 and 0 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 200,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1433.7 247.2 Accumulated deficit (684.4 ) (545.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (180.4 ) (212.7 ) Total stockholders' equity 568.9 (508.6 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,095.7 $ 4,286.1

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 664.9 $ 681.1 $ 1,946.5 $ 1,961.8 Cost of sales 403.9 410.9 1,173.5 1,150.0 Gross profit 261.0 270.2 773.0 811.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 193.2 189.0 642.5 582.9 Transition and transformation costs 7.5 11.2 33.1 20.0 Management fee — 1.8 19.4 5.6 Amortization of intangible assets 24.2 24.8 72.6 74.0 Restructuring and exit costs 19.8 2.0 22.4 5.3 Merger and acquisition related costs — 0.9 — 0.9 Operating income (loss) 16.3 40.5 (17.0 ) 123.1 Interest expense 25.8 32.4 97.4 94.8 Foreign currency (gain) loss related to Argentina subsidiaries (2.9 ) (0.3 ) (2.7 ) 0.3 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15.6 — 15.6 — Other (income) expense, net 0.7 (11.7 ) 4.8 (29.2 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (22.9 ) 20.1 (132.1 ) 57.2 Income tax provision 19.2 7.1 7.0 23.9 Net income (loss) $ (42.1 ) $ 13.0 $ (139.1 ) $ 33.3 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.14 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.14 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 301.6 243.2 283.4 243.2 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 301.6 243.2 283.4 243.2 Reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin: Net sales $ 664.9 $ 681.1 $ 1,946.5 $ 1,961.8 Cost of sales, as reported 403.9 410.9 1,173.5 1,150.0 Less share-based compensation included in cost of sales (0.9 ) — (6.9 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted cost of sales $ 403.0 $ 410.9 $ 1,166.6 $ 1,150.0 Gross margin Reported gross margin 39.3 % 39.7 % 39.7 % 41.4 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 39.4 % 39.7 % 40.1 % 41.4 %

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (139.1 ) $ 33.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 141.6 144.8 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 21.6 8.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15.6 — Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 2.3 (2.2 ) Deferred taxes (15.6 ) 0.3 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 5.2 (17.6 ) Share-based compensation 67.1 1.1 Impact of highly inflationary economy - Argentina (2.7 ) 0.3 Provision for (recovery of ) bad debts (1.9 ) 15.0 Provision for slow moving inventory 4.1 5.6 Non-cash pension benefit (12.0 ) (9.7 ) Non-cash restructuring and exit costs 16.9 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (96.8 ) (13.7 ) Inventories, net (52.8 ) (82.9 ) Accounts payable 1.9 (39.8 ) Income taxes, net (5.8 ) (7.3 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (60.5 ) 14.6 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (110.9 ) 50.0 Investing activities: Business acquired in purchase transaction (9.4 ) (31.8 ) Acquisition of intellectual property (3.0 ) — Dosing and dispensing equipment (47.8 ) (32.5 ) Capital expenditures (22.2 ) (24.4 ) Collection of deferred factored receivables 40.1 54.5 Cash used in investing activities (42.3 ) (34.2 ) Financing activities: Contingent consideration payments (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Proceeds from (payments on) short-term borrowings 16.7 (0.7 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 109.0 90.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (109.0 ) (210.0 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2,000.0 167.4 Payments on long-term borrowings (2,667.8 ) (16.7 ) Payment of deferred financing costs and original issue discount (35.1 ) — Payment of bond redemption premium (7.6 ) — Issuance of ordinary shares sold in IPO, net of offering costs 725.7 — Equity contributions — 5.0 Cash provided by financing activities 31.6 34.8 Exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4.0 ) (2.3 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (125.6 ) 48.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period(a) 201.7 142.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(b) $ 76.1 $ 190.6 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest payments $ 99.3 $ 94.6 Income tax payments $ 27.0 $ 28.2 Conversion of preferred equity certificates to equity $ 620.9 $ — Beneficial interest obtained in exchange for factored receivables $ 25.6 $ 50.9

Adjusted EBITDA for each of our reportable segments and in total is as follows:

Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2021 2020 2019 Institutional $ 84.3 $ 89.2 $ 87.0 Food & Beverage 34.3 26.4 27.3 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 118.6 115.6 114.3 Corporate costs (12.0 ) (8.8 ) (9.7 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 106.6 $ 106.8 $ 104.6

The following tables reconcile net income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2019 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) $ (22.9 ) $ 20.1 $ (8.3 ) Interest expense 25.8 32.4 34.0 Interest income (0.8 ) (1.2 ) (1.8 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets 24.2 24.8 22.8 Depreciation expense included in cost of sales 20.4 21.4 20.8 Depreciation expense included in selling, general and administrative expenses 2.9 2.3 1.4 EBITDA 49.6 99.8 68.9 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 7.5 11.2 12.6 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 19.8 2.0 4.8 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) (2.9 ) (0.3 ) 1.5 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 0.1 0.1 0.7 Merger and acquisition-related cost(5) — 0.9 — Acquisition accounting adjustments (6) — — 0.5 Bain Capital management fee(7) — 1.8 1.8 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (4.3 ) (3.5 ) (2.3 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) (2.4 ) (8.8 ) 10.3 Factoring and securitization fees(10) 1.4 1.3 1.0 Share-based compensation(11) 16.0 0.6 — Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt(13) 15.6 — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) 4.5 — — Other items 1.7 1.7 4.8 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 106.6 $ 106.8 $ 104.6





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2019 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) $ (132.1 ) $ 57.2 $ (61.8 ) Interest expense 97.4 94.8 105.0 Interest income (2.9 ) (4.6 ) (5.1 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets 72.6 74.0 68.6 Depreciation expense included in cost of sales 62.0 64.4 61.5 Depreciation expense included in selling, general and administrative expenses 6.9 6.2 4.3 EBITDA 103.9 292.0 172.5 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 33.1 20.0 37.5 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 22.4 5.3 9.7 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) (2.7 ) 0.3 6.7 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 1.4 1.4 0.9 Merger and acquisition-related cost(5) — 0.9 — Acquisition accounting adjustments (6) — — 1.9 Bain Capital management fee(7) 19.4 5.6 5.6 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (12.0 ) (9.7 ) (7.0 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) 5.2 (17.6 ) 11.9 Factoring and securitization fees(10) 3.6 3.2 2.8 Share-based compensation(11) 99.3 1.2 — Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) 4.1 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt(13) 15.6 — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) 4.5 — — Other items 2.8 2.3 3.0 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 300.6 $ 304.9 $ 245.5

The following tables reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted EPS for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted

EPS(18) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted

EPS(18) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted

EPS(18) Reported (GAAP) $ (42.1 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 13.0 $ 0.05 $ (7.1 ) $ (0.03 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets 24.2 0.08 24.8 0.10 22.8 0.09 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 7.5 0.02 11.2 0.05 12.6 0.05 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 19.8 0.07 2.0 0.01 4.8 0.02 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) (2.9 ) (0.01 ) (0.3 ) — 1.5 0.01 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 0.1 — 0.1 — 0.7 — Merger and acquisition-related cost(5) — — 0.9 — — — Acquisition accounting adjustments (6) — — — — 0.5 — Bain Capital management fee(7) — — 1.8 0.01 1.8 0.01 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (4.3 ) (0.01 ) (3.5 ) (0.01 ) (2.3 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) (2.4 ) (0.01 ) (8.8 ) (0.04 ) 10.3 0.04 Factoring and securitization fees(10) 1.4 — 1.3 0.01 1.0 — Share-based compensation(11) 16.0 0.05 0.6 — — — Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) — — — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt(13) 15.6 — — — — — Accelerated expense of deferred financing and original issue discount costs(14) — — — — — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) 4.5 0.01 — — — — Other items 1.7 0.01 1.7 0.01 4.8 0.02 Tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments(16) (18.2 ) (0.05 ) (7.1 ) (0.03 ) (12.7 ) (0.04 ) Discrete tax adjustments(17) 9.3 0.03 0.1 — (0.9 ) — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 30.2 $ 0.10 $ 37.8 $ 0.16 $ 37.8 $ 0.16





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted

EPS(18) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted

EPS(18) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted

EPS(18) Reported (GAAP) $ (139.1 ) $ (0.49 ) $ 33.3 $ 0.14 $ (64.4 ) $ (0.26 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets 72.6 0.26 74.0 0.30 68.6 0.28 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 33.1 0.12 20.0 0.08 37.5 0.15 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 22.4 0.08 5.3 0.02 9.7 0.04 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) (2.7 ) (0.01 ) 0.3 — 6.7 0.03 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 1.4 — 1.4 0.01 0.9 — Merger and acquisition-related cost(5) — — 0.9 — — — Acquisition accounting adjustments (6) — — — — 1.9 0.01 Bain Capital management fee(7) 19.4 0.07 5.6 0.02 5.6 0.02 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (12.0 ) (0.04 ) (9.7 ) (0.04 ) (7.0 ) (0.03 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) 5.2 0.02 (17.6 ) (0.07 ) 11.9 0.05 Factoring and securitization fees(10) 3.6 0.01 3.2 0.01 2.8 0.01 Share-based compensation(11) 99.3 0.35 1.2 — — — Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) 4.1 0.01 — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt(13) 15.6 0.06 — — — — Accelerated expense of deferred financing and original issue discount costs(14) 14.0 0.05 — — — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) 4.5 0.02 — — — — Other items 2.8 0.01 2.3 0.01 3.0 0.01 Tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments(16) (42.6 ) (0.16 ) (19.2 ) (0.06 ) (30.0 ) (0.11 ) Discrete tax adjustments(17) 2.6 0.01 (1.9 ) (0.01 ) 3.4 0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 104.2 $ 0.37 $ 99.1 $ 0.41 $ 50.6 $ 0.21

(1) In the period following the Diversey Acquisition, we incurred costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting services in such areas as information technology, controllership, tax, treasury, transformation services, human resources, procurement and supply chain in establishing ourselves as a standalone company and to position ourselves for future growth. Costs incurred in 2021 include those necessary to become a publicly traded Company. (2) Includes costs related to restructuring programs and business exit activities. See Note 17 — Restructuring and Exit Activities in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (3) Effective July 1, 2018, Argentina was deemed to have a highly inflationary economy and the functional currency for our Argentina operations was changed from the Argentinian Peso to the United States dollar and remeasurement charges/credits are recorded in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations rather than as a component of Cumulative Translation Adjustment on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (4) In connection with the Diversey Acquisition, the purchase agreement governing the transaction includes indemnification provisions with respect to tax liabilities. The offset to this adjustment is included in income tax provision. (5) These costs consisted primarily of investment banking, legal and other professional advisory services costs. (6) In connection with the 2017 Acquisition, Twister Acquisition and Zenith Acquisition, we recorded fair value increases to our inventory. These amounts represent the amortization of this increase. (7) Represents fees paid to Bain Capital pursuant a management agreement whereby we have received general business consulting services; financial, managerial and operational advice; advisory and consulting services with respect to selection of advisors; advice in different fields; and financial and strategic planning and analysis. The management agreement was terminated in March 2021 pursuant to its terms upon the consummation of the IPO, and we recorded a termination fee of $17.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (8) Represents the net impact of the expected return on plan assets, interest cost, and settlement cost components of net periodic defined benefit income related to our defined benefit pension plans. (9) Represents the unrealized foreign currency exchange impact on our operations, primarily attributed to the valuation of the U.S. Dollar-denominated debt held by our European entity. (10) On November 15, 2018, we entered into a factoring Master Agreement with Factofrance, S.A. Additionally, on April 22, 2020, the Company entered into a securitization arrangement with PNC Bank to sell certain North American customer receivables without recourse on a revolving basis. This amount represents the fees to complete the sale of the receivables without recourse. Refer to Note 5 — Financial Statement Details in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (11) Represents compensation expense associated with our Management Equity Incentive Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan awards. See Note 19 — Share-Based Compensation in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (12) Represents the adjustment to our Tax Receivable Agreement liability primarily due to changes in tax laws that impact the realizability of the attributes of the Tax Receivable Agreement. See Note 13 — Income Taxes in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (13) Represents the costs incurred in connection with the redemption of the 2017 Senior Notes on September 29, 2021. See Note 8 — Debt and Credit Facilities in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (14) Represents accelerated non-cash expense of deferred financing costs and original issue discount costs as the Company's U.S. Dollar Incremental Term Loan was fully repaid and the Euro Term Loan was paid down significantly using proceeds from the IPO. (15) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred a realized foreign currency exchange loss of $4.5 million related to the refinancing of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities. See Note 8 — Debt and Credit Facilities in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (16) The tax rate used to calculate the tax impact of the pre-tax adjustments is based on the jurisdiction in which the charge was recorded. (17) Represents adjustments related to discrete tax items including uncertain tax provisions, impacts from rate changes in certain jurisdictions and changes in our valuation allowance. (18) For purposes of calculating earnings (loss) per share the Company has retrospectively presented earnings (loss) per share as if the Reorganization Transactions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Such retrospective presentation reflects an increase of approximately 47.4 million shares due to the exchange of shares in Constellation for shares in the Company.

The following table represents net sales by segment: