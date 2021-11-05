Energy And Water Development Receives Global Trademark Protection for Their Name and Logo

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Energy And Water Development (EAWD) is pleased to announce the company’s filing for global trademark protection of their name and logo has been accepted. Once final official registered protection has been received, the company will ramp up marketing initiatives and introduce the company to a wider audience who can benefit from the company’s groundbreaking energy-supplied Atmosphere Water Generation systems (eAWG).



This comes on the heels of the acceptance of their international patent application by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). A global alliance that ensures the protection of trademarks and patents, WIPO protects patents and trademarks in more than 150 countries including the United States, EU, Russia, China, India, and Brazil. More news on the status of this application will be coming shortly.

The eAWG system overcomes the two main challenges of atmosphere water generation process: energy consumption and a large carbon footprint. EAWD’s innovative eAWG is constructed with the state-of-the-art energy management and storage system, as well as high efficiency compressors and high-performance efficiency solar glass panels that generate all the energy each unit needs to turn moisture in the air into clean water for drinking, agricultural, and industrial use.

EAWD’s innovative technology is in the process of being installed in the city of Grünheide (Mark), 7 Km from the Tesla Gigafactory, just outside of Berlin, Germany. When this custom-built system comes online at the end of spring 2022, it will produce as much as 2.6 million gallons of water per day for the city.

“Regardless the challenges that companies like EAWD must face, we have been moving forward with several initiatives to strengthen our company while awaiting our trademark protection,” said Irma Velazquez, MSc – COO. “Now that this is in place you will see rapid progress in the deployment of our eAWG systems to alleviate the water scarcity crisis in markets around the world. We are looking forward to sharing more good news about the company in the very near future.”

About Energy And Water Development

Energy And Water Development is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For more information contact:

Harvey Briggs

Chief Communications Officer

Force Family Office

hbriggs@forcefamilyoffice.com

EAWD

info@energy-water.com

www.energy-water.com

Attachment