Silence Therapeutics Welcomes Frazier Life Sciences as New Key Shareholder

5 November 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that a leading healthcare focused investment firm, Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund, purchased approximately $20 million of existing ordinary shares in Silence and is now a 3% shareholder in the Company.

Albert Cha, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner of Frazier Life Sciences, said: “Frazier Life Sciences is excited for the prospects for Silence’s RNA interference platform technology and the potential for the Company’s growth, given its promising pipeline and the noteworthy success other companies have demonstrated with RNA interference programs.”

Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silence, said: “Frazier has a track record of partnering with science-driven healthcare businesses, and we are very pleased to welcome them as an important new shareholder in Silence. This comes at an exciting time for the Company as we progress two important, wholly owned clinical stage programs and rapidly expand our pre-clinical pipeline leveraging our mRNAi GOLD™ platform.”

Craig Tooman, Chief Financial Officer of Silence, said: “A key objective of our decision to delist from AIM and focus our efforts on Nasdaq was to attract institutional healthcare funds like Frazier. This is exactly what we envisioned, and we look forward to continuing to expand our global shareholder base.”

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With over $7.1 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies, with investment types ranging from company creation and venture capital to publicly traded companies and buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., the Frazier Life Sciences team invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that develop and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals to address important unmet medical needs. Since 2005, 61 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As. For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, visit their website at www.frazierhealthcare.com/life-sciences.

