AMC Networks Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Interim Chief Executive Officer Matt Blank said: "AMC Networks is in a very strong position, underscored by its third quarter revenue and AOI growth of 24% and 21%, respectively. In anticipation of having a strong finish to the year, we are increasing our full year financial guidance for total company revenue and AOI. We continue to see subscriber acquisition momentum and high engagement across our targeted streaming portfolio of AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK, and are on track to deliver our year-end streaming target to achieve 9 million paid subscribers. We are building a streaming business that is sustainable and will be profitable over the long term, and with our owned IP, our library of high-quality content, and our strong legacy channels business, we have the right assets to drive growth and increase shareholder value."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net revenues increased 24% to $811 million as compared to the prior year quarter, driven by growth in content licensing, streaming and advertising revenues

Operating income increased 35% to $188 million; Adjusted Operating Income (1) increased 21% to $225 million as compared to the prior year quarter

increased 21% to $225 million as compared to the prior year quarter Diluted EPS of $2.55; Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $2.68





Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net Revenues $ 810,766 $ 654,015 24.0 % $ 2,273,899 $ 2,034,681 11.8 % Operating Income $ 188,326 $ 139,477 35.0 % $ 426,290 $ 361,249 18.0 % Adjusted Operating Income $ 224,691 $ 185,491 21.1 % $ 713,307 $ 633,223 12.6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.55 $ 1.17 117.9 % $ 5.39 $ 2.69 100.4 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.68 $ 1.32 103.0 % $ 9.11 $ 5.17 76.2 % Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (87,183 ) $ 219,175 (139.8 ) % $ 43,984 $ 644,087 (93.2 ) % Free Cash Flow(1) $ (101,297 ) $ 203,009 (149.9 ) % $ (891 ) $ 595,142 (100.1 ) %

Operational Highlights:

On track to achieve 2021 year-end streaming subscriber target

Increasing full year 2021 financial outlook for total company revenue and adjusted operating income growth

Premiered season 11 of The Walking Dead, which was a top driver of subscriber acquisition and viewership, on AMC+

Greenlit new AMC+ and AMC series Interview With the Vampire, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dark Winds, and Moonhaven

Opened writers rooms for development of potential new original series including Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Demascus and Invitation to a Bonfire

Kicked off Shudder’s 61 Days of Halloween annual event

Launched innovative AMC+ promotional partnership with Verizon Wireless and Verizon Fios





Segment Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net Revenues: Domestic Operations $ 682,746 $ 546,865 24.8 % $ 1,895,730 $ 1,721,690 10.1 % International and Other 129,940 111,398 16.6 % 389,384 326,908 19.1 % Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations (1,920 ) (4,248 ) 54.8 % (11,215 ) (13,917 ) 19.4 % Total Net Revenues $ 810,766 $ 654,015 24.0 % $ 2,273,899 $ 2,034,681 11.8 % Operating Income: Domestic Operations $ 213,299 $ 179,259 19.0 % $ 517,874 $ 621,446 (16.7 ) % International and Other 15,564 3,061 408.5 % 32,365 (118,140 ) 127.4 % Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations (40,537 ) (42,843 ) 5.4 % (123,949 ) (142,057 ) 12.7 % Total Operating Income $ 188,326 $ 139,477 35.0 % $ 426,290 $ 361,249 18.0 % Adjusted Operating Income: Domestic Operations $ 231,076 $ 205,614 12.4 % $ 723,749 $ 683,000 6.0 % International and Other 22,109 8,917 147.9 % 70,777 42,343 67.2 % Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations (28,494 ) (29,040 ) 1.9 % (81,219 ) (92,120 ) 11.8 % Total Adjusted Operating Income $ 224,691 $ 185,491 21.1 % $ 713,307 $ 633,223 12.6 %

Domestic Operations

Domestic Operations revenues for the third quarter increased 25% to $683 million compared to the prior year quarter Distribution and Other revenues increased 26% to $483 million Content licensing revenues increased 60%, driven by a higher number of distributed original programs as compared to the prior comparable period as a result of earlier COVID-19 pandemic production delays Subscription revenues increased 14% due to increased streaming revenues driven by increased subscribers to our streaming services, partially offset by a low-single digit decrease in linear affiliate revenues, attributable to declines in the linear subscriber universe Advertising revenues increased 22% to $200 million due to higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, and an increase in the number of episodes of our original programming, partially offset by lower linear ratings



Operating Income increased 19% to $213 million in the quarter

Adjusted Operating Income increased 12% to $231 million, reflecting increased advertising and distribution revenues, partially offset by increased programming and subscriber acquisition and retention marketing investments to support the continued growth of streaming revenue





International and Other

International and Other revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 17% to $130 million compared to the prior year quarter Distribution and Other revenues increased 13% to $105 million primarily due to increased production revenues at 25/7 Media and increased distribution revenues at AMCNI, as well as the favorable impact of foreign currency translation Advertising revenues increased 34% to $25 million largely related to higher pricing, better ratings and the favorable impact of foreign currency translation at AMCNI

Operating Income increased 409% to $16 million in the quarter

Adjusted Operating Income increased 148% to $22 million in the quarter Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income reflected the increase in Advertising and Distribution and Other revenues, partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expense



Other Matters

Stock Repurchase Program & Outstanding Shares

As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The Stock Repurchase Program has no pre-established closing date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $135 million of authorization remaining for repurchase under the Stock Repurchase Program.

As of October 29, 2021 the Company had 30,767,784 shares of Class A Common Stock and 11,484,408 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Please see the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 for further details regarding the above matters.

Description of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, cloud computing amortization, share-based compensation expense or benefit, impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses), restructuring and other related charges, and including the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted operating income (loss) from majority owned equity method investees. From time to time, we may exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) from AOI that affect our operating performance. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of the business without regard to the effect of the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

The Company believes that Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the industry.

Internally, the Company uses net revenues and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) measures as the most important indicators of its business performance, and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Since Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), please see pages 7-8 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, all of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure of its liquidity is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow, please see page 9 of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings per diluted share excluding the following items: amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses); non-cash impairments of goodwill, intangible and fixed assets; restructuring and other related charges; and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt; as well as the impact of taxes on the aforementioned items. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its performance with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to Adjusted EPS, please see pages 10-11 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Conference Call Information

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

AMC NETWORKS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 810,766 $ 654,015 $ 2,273,899 $ 2,034,681 Operating expenses: Technical and operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 378,264 333,816 997,677 960,379 Selling, general and administrative 220,011 148,769 610,164 488,581 Depreciation and amortization 23,411 27,547 71,261 80,182 Impairment and other charges — — 158,973 130,411 Restructuring and other related charges 754 4,406 9,534 13,879 622,440 514,538 1,847,609 1,673,432 Operating income 188,326 139,477 426,290 361,249 Other income (expense): Interest expense (31,413 ) (33,418 ) (97,674 ) (105,283 ) Interest income 2,264 2,994 7,614 11,276 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (22,074 ) (2,908 ) Miscellaneous, net 54 11,138 19,634 (10,088 ) (29,095 ) (19,286 ) (92,500 ) (107,003 ) Income from operations before income taxes 159,231 120,191 333,790 254,246 Income tax expense (40,744 ) (52,195 ) (77,980 ) (95,490 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 118,487 67,996 255,810 158,756 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,836 ) (6,356 ) (22,253 ) (13,488 ) Net income attributable to AMC Networks’ stockholders $ 110,651 $ 61,640 $ 233,557 $ 145,268 Net income per share attributable to AMC Networks’ stockholders: Basic $ 2.60 $ 1.18 $ 5.52 $ 2.72 Diluted $ 2.55 $ 1.17 $ 5.39 $ 2.69 Weighted average common shares: Basic 42,506 52,346 42,308 53,374 Diluted 43,440 52,904 43,332 53,917





AMC NETWORKS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Domestic

Operations International and

Other Corporate /

Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 213,299 $ 15,564 $ (40,537 ) $ 188,326 Share-based compensation expense 4,174 545 4,736 9,455 Depreciation and amortization 11,589 5,200 6,622 23,411 Impairment and other charges — — — — Restructuring and other related charges (135 ) 800 89 754 Cloud computing amortization — — 596 596 Majority owned equity investees AOI 2,149 — — 2,149 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 231,076 $ 22,109 $ (28,494 ) $ 224,691





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Domestic

Operations International and

Other Corporate /

Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 179,259 $ 3,061 $ (42,843 ) $ 139,477 Share-based compensation expense 4,437 919 7,038 12,394 Depreciation and amortization 15,799 4,937 6,811 27,547 Impairment and other charges — — — — Restructuring and other related charges 4,452 — (46 ) 4,406 Majority owned equity investees AOI 1,667 — — 1,667 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 205,614 $ 8,917 $ (29,040 ) $ 185,491





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Domestic

Operations International

and Other Corporate /

Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 517,874 $ 32,365 $ (123,949 ) $ 426,290 Share-based compensation expense 17,105 2,689 19,369 39,163 Depreciation and amortization 36,678 14,477 20,106 71,261 Impairment and other charges 143,000 15,973 — 158,973 Restructuring and other related charges 2,508 5,273 1,753 9,534 Cloud computing amortization — — 1,502 1,502 Majority owned equity investees AOI 6,584 — — 6,584 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 723,749 $ 70,777 $ (81,219 ) $ 713,307





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Domestic

Operations International

and Other Corporate /

Inter-segment

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 621,446 $ (118,140 ) $ (142,057 ) $ 361,249 Share-based compensation expense 12,005 2,437 28,699 43,141 Depreciation and amortization 38,050 21,396 20,736 80,182 Impairment and other charges — 130,411 — 130,411 Restructuring and other related charges 7,138 6,239 502 13,879 Majority owned equity investees AOI 4,361 — — 4,361 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 683,000 $ 42,343 $ (92,120 ) $ 633,223







































AMC NETWORKS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Capitalization September 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 870,967 Credit facility debt (a) $ 675,000 Senior notes (a) 2,200,000 Other debt 1,500 Total debt $ 2,876,500 Net debt $ 2,005,533 Finance leases 28,229 Net debt and finance leases $ 2,033,762 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Income (GAAP) $ 507,685 Share-based compensation expense 48,930 Depreciation and amortization 95,685 Impairment and other charges 150,789 Restructuring and other related charges 30,723 Cloud computing amortization 1,702 Majority owned equity investees 11,181 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 846,695 Leverage ratio (b) 2.4 x

Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt.

Represents net debt and finance leases divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's credit facility. No adjustments have been made for consolidated entities that are not 100% owned.





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (87,183 ) $ 219,175 $ 43,984 $ 644,087 Less: capital expenditures (11,120 ) (12,818 ) (29,969 ) (34,990 ) Less: distributions to noncontrolling interests (2,994 ) (3,348 ) (14,906 ) (13,955 ) Free cash flow $ (101,297 ) $ 203,009 $ (891 ) $ 595,142





Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Income from operations before income taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income attributable to

AMC Networks' stockholders Diluted EPS attributable to

AMC Networks' stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 159,231 $ (40,744 ) $ (7,836 ) $ 110,651 $ 2.55 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 10,214 (1,691 ) (2,951 ) 5,572 0.12 Impairment and other charges — — — — — Restructuring and other related charges 754 (387 ) 25 392 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 170,199 $ (42,822 ) $ (10,762 ) $ 116,615 $ 2.68





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Income from operations before income taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 120,191 $ (52,195 ) $ (6,356 ) $ 61,640 $ 1.17 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,548 (1,464 ) (3,027 ) 5,057 0.09 Impairment charges — — — — — Restructuring and other related charges 4,406 (1,051 ) — 3,355 0.06 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 134,145 $ (54,710 ) $ (9,383 ) $ 70,052 $ 1.32





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Income from

operations before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Diluted EPS

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 333,790 $ (77,980 ) $ (22,253 ) $ 233,557 $ 5.39 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 29,077 (4,661 ) (8,928 ) 15,488 0.35 Impairment charges 158,973 (38,078 ) — 120,895 2.79 Restructuring and other related charges 9,534 (1,419 ) 12 8,127 0.19 Loss on extinguishment of debt 22,074 (5,257 ) — 16,817 0.39 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 553,448 $ (127,395 ) $ (31,169 ) $ 394,884 $ 9.11



