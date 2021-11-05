Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Market Intelligence, Future Growth Dynamics, Size and Forecast 2016-2025

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Singapore is expected to grow by 12.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 1053.8 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Singapore remains strong. The gift card industry in Singapore is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 938.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1562.6 million by 2025.

Gift card market in Singapore grew despite impact on socio-economic environment by the COVID-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has negatively impacted growth across key industries, there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behavior, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase.

According to the Global Gift Card Survey Q2 2021, around 68% of surveyed individuals revealed that they purchased more gift cards for festive season 2020, as compared to 2019, indicating rising interest. Fine dining, diversified retail, and wellness experiences were the most popular gift card categories. Also, due to the pandemic, retailers and merchants are extending validity of gift cards to enable customers use their unused gift cards, which could further boost gift card adoption.

Singapore's e-commerce industry is one of the fastest growing in the South East Asia and is expected to US$10 billion (S$10 billion) in 2020 as there has been an increase in online purchases due to COVID-19. Change in consumer buying behavior is expected to support e-commerce growth going forward.

Also, in April 2020, Singapore's government and its Enterprise Singapore (ESG) launched e-commerce booster package which will provide 90% of the total cost of setting up online presence for SME retailers. E-commerce growth in the medium to long term is expected to support e-gift card growth in the country, as retailers use it as a marketing and customer acquisition mechanism.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Singapore. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

