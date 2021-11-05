J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Argan S.A.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 4th November 21, J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Marc Lewell 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Argan S.A. Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mm Description: EUR 5-year FXD Senior Unsubordinated Unsecured Notes



Listing: Euronext Paris Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator) Offer price: 100.000%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

