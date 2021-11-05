One Vanderbilt Wins 2021 ULI New York Award for Excellence in Development

Prestigious annual award recognizes the best in real estate development projects across New York City



SL Green applauded for providing public infrastructure benefits that transformed the civic experience in and around Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it was awarded the 2021 Urban Land Institute’s New York Award for Excellence in Development for One Vanderbilt under the “Office Development” category. Through its Global Awards for Excellence, the Urban Land Institute’s prestigious awards program honors best-in-class development that reflects the responsible land use practice and creation of sustainable, thriving communities.

One Vanderbilt, the skyline-defining tower designed by world-renowned architecture firm Kohn Pederson Fox, was recognized for its vital role in the revitalization of East Midtown, providing a new model for delivering transportation and public realm improvements through public-private partnerships, and the prioritization of $17 million in sustainability features above and beyond those required under New York City’s construction codes.

“The opening of One Vanderbilt was a historic moment for New York City, representing how public-private partnership can work together to deliver long-overdue, public infrastructure improvements while also prioritizing sustainability,” said Robert Schiffer, Managing Director of SL Green. “One Vanderbilt serves as a model for transit-oriented developments around the world, and we are very proud to be recognized by the Urban Land Institute for our achievement.”

“Everyone who was involved with the creation of One Vanderbilt, from SL Green to Hines to the contractors and the engineers felt a sense of dedication to something even bigger than the tall building and its super central site. Ultimately, the big beneficiary of this project is New York, and the great business heart of East Midtown. And it was finished during the most challenging days of the pandemic. We thank the ULI jury for recognizing this huge urban achievement,” said James von Klemperer, President, Kohn Pederson Fox.

One Vanderbilt officially opened on September 14, 2020 and is currently over 91% leased. Major recent milestones include the opening of its observation experience, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, on October 21, 2021, which offers visitors a truly unmatched immersive experience at the highest vantage point in Midtown Manhattan. Earlier this year, SL Green also celebrated the opening of world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud’s new restaurant, Le Pavillon, which occupies 11,000 square feet on the second floor.

Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, technology, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, the highest level of sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2021, SL Green held interests in 76 buildings totaling 35.3 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

SLG - GEN

Matt DiLiberto

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 594-2700