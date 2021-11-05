Intellia Therapeutics to Highlight Ex Vivo Genome Editing and CRISPR/Cas9 Manufacturing Advances at 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today announced the presentation of data from its ex vivo research and development efforts in two poster presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in Atlanta, GA and virtually from December 11-14, 2021.



“As we continue to advance our full-spectrum strategy, we look forward to sharing preclinical data from our ex vivo platform with the research community at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting,” said Intellia Chief Scientific Officer Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. “The data will feature our novel allogeneic technology designed to overcome rejection by host T and NK cells without the need for host immune suppression, as well as highlight our clinical-scale manufacturing process developed for NTLA-5001, our TCR-based T cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Together, the data support our progress toward developing engineered cell therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people living with life-threatening diseases.”

ASH Annual Meeting Poster Presentations

Title: A Novel Strategy for Off-the-shelf T Cell Therapies Evading Host T Cell and NK Cell Rejection

Abstract number: 1711

Date/Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenting Author: Yong Zhang, Ph.D., associate director, Cell Therapy

Title: Clinical-scale Production and Characterization of NTLA-5001 – a Novel Approach to Manufacturing CRISPR/Cas9

Abstract number: 3881

Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenting Author: Daniel Cosette, senior scientist, Process Development, Engineered T cell Therapies

Additional data collected will be included in final meeting presentations. All abstracts for the ASH Annual Meeting will be available on ASH’s website here.

