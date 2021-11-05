Verano Announces Prime New Location for Zen Leaf™ St. Charles Illinois Dispensary to Enhance Retail Experience

The first dispensary in Illinois to receive approval and relocate, Zen Leaf St. Charles moved from its former location in a nearby business park to a prime retail space that offers improved visibility with an expanded footprint and additional parking capacity.

The combined medical and adult-use dispensary is now located on the high-traffic retail corridor of Main Street in St. Charles, which saw average daily traffic of nearly 33,000 1 cars in pre-pandemic 2019.

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the reopening of Zen Leaf St. Charles in its new location at 3691 E Main Street in St. Charles, Illinois. The grand opening event is set to begin today, November 5, at 9:00 AM local time.

“Zen Leaf St. Charles is an important piece of Verano’s history and heritage,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It is among Illinois’ longest standing and highest volume dispensaries, which is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team there. We’re grateful for the support of local government in St. Charles and excited by the opportunity to deepen our connection with this community in a new location that we expect will enhance the shopping experience considerably for both medical patients and adult-use consumers.”

The Illinois cannabis market continues to experience steady growth in its second year. Through October 2021, the state has recorded over $1.1 billion in adult-use cannabis sales2 alone, compared to $670 million in the previous full year. Also in Illinois, Verano recently completed a renovation and expansion of its Zen Leaf Evanston storefront at 1804 Maple Avenue, which approximately doubled the dispensary’s footprint.

Zen Leaf St. Charles offers an extensive menu of cannabis products to meet the needs of a diverse consumer base, including flower, pre-rolls, topicals, edibles, cartridges, and concentrates. Shoppers may pre-order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com for same day, in-store pickup. Business hours are, in local time, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM on Sunday.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 11 production facilities comprising approximately 842,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

1 Traffic data sourced from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

2 According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s monthly sales figures.