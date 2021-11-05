Repligen Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) today released its inaugural sustainability report, available on the Company’s website. Repligen’s 2020 Sustainability Report provides an overview of the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2020 and into 2021, and provides disclosures aligned to three key reporting frameworks; the Value Reporting Foundation’s SASB Medical Equipment and Supplies Standard, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core option, and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as informed by the Company’s materiality assessment. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since July 2020, this report also serves to fulfill Repligen’s first Communication on Progress (COP) commitment.



The report is built on four pillars that reflect Repligen’s ESG priorities – Principles, People, Product and Planet – where related initiatives and achievements are highlighted.



Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen said, “The release of our first sustainability report is an important achievement for the Company and sets a strong foundation for future progress. It underscores our multi-stakeholder approach to ESG, and it is our hope that its contents demonstrate our strong commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency, and our ambition as we increasingly embed sustainability into our daily business decisions and operations.”



Karen A. Dawes, Repligen’s Chairperson of the Board and Chair of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee said, “This inaugural sustainability report highlights the steps we are taking to embrace ESG and to commit to programs that heighten our positive, and minimize our negative impacts on society and our environment, with a view toward a stronger global economy, more equitable societies and a healthier planet.”



Repligen’s sustainability report is available at https://sustainability.repligen.com



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

investors@repligen.com



