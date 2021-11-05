Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 11/10/202111/10/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,9501,390
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.746/3.480105.930/4.010
Total Number of Bids Received 1513
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,0501,930
Total Number of Successful Bids 149
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 149
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.746/3.480105.930/4.010
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.882/3.420106.136/3.980
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.746/3.480105.930/4.010
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.801/3.460106.001/4.000
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.882/3.420106.136/3.980
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.720/3.490105.750/4.040
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.799/3.460105.958/4.010
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.031.39