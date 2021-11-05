|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|11/10/2021
|11/10/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,950
|1,390
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.746
|/
|3.480
|105.930
|/
|4.010
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,050
|1,930
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.746
|/
|3.480
|105.930
|/
|4.010
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.882
|/
|3.420
|106.136
|/
|3.980
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.746
|/
|3.480
|105.930
|/
|4.010
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.801
|/
|3.460
|106.001
|/
|4.000
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.882
|/
|3.420
|106.136
|/
|3.980
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.720
|/
|3.490
|105.750
|/
|4.040
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.799
|/
|3.460
|105.958
|/
|4.010
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.03
|1.39
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND