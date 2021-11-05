Global and China Automotive Smart Cockpit Design Market Report 2021: Cockpit Display is Not Limited to Multi Screens and Large Screens, 3D screens and High-definition Screens are Also Emerging

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Smart Cockpit Design Trend Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HMI UI interface design for automobiles is changing on the basis of practical functions. With more and more functions, smart cars are getting cleverer, and the underlying data is more and more abundant.

In the future, interface interactions will be more concise, 3D intuitive, younger, transparent, digitized, and symbolized, flattened and the like. In June 2020, Banma SmartDrive released the Venus Intelligent System whose UI interface adopts the design concept of A-B parallel worlds. World A takes a `map as a desktop`, while World B uses a waterfall layout. Users can intuitively find commonly used functions on the interface, and even set the display interface as what they want.

MBUX Hyperscreen can display the desired personalized functions for users on the main interface of the central screen at an appropriate time, enabling `zero-layer` operation without scrolling or turning pages, bringing relaxed and intimate HMI experience.

Innovation and breakthroughs in UI interface design are inseparable from the development of HMI design tools. In terms of HMI design and development tools, many companies have released the latest products. Lately, HMI design and development tools feature multiple platforms, multiple algorithms, reusable software framework, 3D interface design, etc. In addition, with the creation of the third space of the smart cockpit and the continuous improvement of entertainment, technology HMI design companies such as web game companies like Eptic Games have dabbled in the automotive market.

Through the fusion applications of AI, smart atmosphere lights, smart surface materials, fragrance systems, smart seats and other products and technologies, voice, AI assistants, face recognition, gestures, face, fingerprint, vital signs detection and other HMI technologies and models have been available in cars.

The smart cockpit has certain HMI experience and scenario-based capabilities, and the cockpit scenario interaction is more intelligent, emotional, and humane. HiPhi X, which was mass-produced and delivered in 2021, can recognize the driver's expression, voice, heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure, breathing rate, etc. through 52 biosensors, and then adjust music and temperature, or take over the vehicle in dangerous situations.

At CES 2021, Samsung exhibited a digital cockpit equipped with Automotive Samsung Health, which analyzes passengers' health status before boarding by utilizing a combination of cameras and wearable and mobile devices installed in the vehicle. In the car, it also regularly monitors passengers' stress levels and will adjust the vehicle's lighting, scent, or music in an effort to help them relax.

With the HMI design concept focusing on `user experience`, HMI is developing from basic functional perception interaction to cognitive and active interaction through AI, in-car and out-of-car perception technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Ideas and Trends of Automotive Smart Cockpit Design

1.1 Status Quo of Smart Cockpit Design Layout

1.1.1 Overview of Automotive Smart Cockpits

1.1.2 Development Characteristics of Automotive Smart Cockpits

1.1.3 Development Trends of Automotive Cockpits

1.1.4 Cockpit Configuration of Main Newly Released Models in 2021: Concept Models

1.1.5 Cockpit Configuration of Main Newly Released Models in 2020: Concept Models

1.2 Development Trends of Automotive Smart Cockpit Design



2 Automotive Smart Cockpit Display Design Trends

2.1 Status Quo of Cockpit Display Design

2.1.1 Cockpit Display Layout

2.1.2 Status Quo of Cockpit Display Design

2.1.3 Cockpit Display Business Layout of Major Companies

2.1.4 Development Direction of Cockpit cluster Display

2.1.5 Cluster Display Business Layout of Major Companies

2.1.6 Status Quo of Cockpit HUD

2.1.7 AR-HUD Business Layout of Major Companies

2.1.8 AID - Holographic Aerial Intelligent Display System

2.2 Cockpit Display Design Trends



3 Automotive Smart Cockpit HMI Design Trends

3.1 Status Quo of Automotive Cockpit HMI Design

3.1.1 Overview of Automotive HMI

3.1.2 Development History of Automotive HMI modes

3.1.3 Main HMI Modes of domestic and foreign OEMs

3.1.4 Design Modes of Automotive HMI

3.1.5 Design Process of Automotive HMI

3.1.6 Development Process of Automotive HMI

3.1.7 Design Framework of Automotive HMI

3.1.8 Design Principles of Automotive UX

3.1.9 Tools Required for Automotive HMI Design

3.1.10 HMI Design Integrated Software Tools of Major Companies

3.1.11 HMI Design Suppliers of Main OEMs

3.1.12 HMI Suppliers of Main Models

3.2 Cockpit HMI Design Trends

3.3 Cockpit HMI Design of Main Suppliers

3.3.1 ThunderSoft

3.3.2 CANDERA

3.3.3 Altia

3.3.4 Qt Design

3.3.5 Elektrobit (EB)

3.3.6 Neusoft HMI Design

3.3.7 Valeo

3.3.8 Visteon HMI

3.3.9 Bosch HMI

3.3.10 Faurecia HMI



4 Automotive Smart Surface Application Design Trends

4.1 Overview of Smart Surface Technology

4.1.1 Overview of Smart Surface

4.1.2 Features of Smart Surface Products

4.1.3 Composition of Smart Surface

4.1.4 Smart Surface Technology: Decorative Film Forming Process

4.1.5 Smart Surface Products of Main Suppliers

4.1.6 Smart Surface Industry Chain

4.2 Design Trends of Smart Surface Technology

4.3 Smart Surface Application Cases

4.4 Main Solution Suppliers of Smart Surface Technology

4.4.1 Covestro

4.4.2 Canatu

4.4.3 TactoTek

4.4.4 Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

4.4.5 Continental



5 Application and Design Trends of Ambient Lights in Smart Cockpits

5.1 Development Overview of Interior Ambient Lights

5.2 Development Trends of Interior Ambient Lights

5.3 Interactive Cases of Interior Ambient Light



6 Application Trends of Automotive Smart Haptic Feedback Technology

6.1 Overview of Automotive Touch Feedback Development

6.2 Main Automotive Haptic Feedback Suppliers

6.2.1 Tanvas

6.2.2 Boreas

6.2.4 Continental

6.2.5 Others

6.2.5.1 Haptic Feedback Technology of Bosch

6.2.5.2 Haptic Feedback Technology of Joyson Electronics



7 Other Emerging Cockpit Interaction Technology

7.1 Diversified and Interactive Steering Wheel Design

7.2 Maximization of Space Utilization

7.3 Automotive Sound Effects

7.4 Smart Healthy Cockpit Layout

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko2nq5