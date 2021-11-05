Sprout AI Inc. Provides an Update to its Investors and Announces new Ticker Symbol effective November 5th, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPRT) is a technologically focused, sustainable vertical farming company that has developed scalable, AI-controlled aeroponic cultivation habitats. Sprout AI’s technology provides solutions to the ever-increasing complexities surrounding the current and future needs of a sustainable global food production and supply chain.

As referenced in our Oct 21st press release, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material changes to report at this time. We would like to assure our investors that the trading volume and resulting downward pressure that took place in October is not a reflection of the Company’s financial health or future business opportunities. The Company has consistently been meeting and superseding key performance indicators (KPIs) set by our team. The Company has and continues to work diligently on opportunities that will bring both revenue and shareholder value.

The company released its Q3 Financial Statement and MD&A on Nov 1, 2021, in which it highlighted it is transitioning from primary reliance on equity financing to reliance on non-refundable client deposits and anticipates its working capital will continue to improve over time as it obtains additional non-refundable client deposits on future orders and funding.

Interested parties can review the Q3 Financial Statement and MD&A https://www.sedar.com/ and on https://thecse.com/ .

The company wishes to announce effective Nov 5, 2021, Sprout AI will officially trade under BYFM on the CSE.

The company wishes to thank its investors for their support.

