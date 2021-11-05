Asia’s Top Streamer to be GameFi Community Advisor for Bholdus

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unius Asia Pte Company officially announced the cooperation with Mr. Dang Tien Hoang, also known by the stage name ViruSs to become the Community Development Advisor in GameFi for the Bholdus project, from Nov 4, 2021. ViruSs is one of the first generation streamers in Vietnam, once hailed by the prestigious New York Times newspaper as "Asia's leading streamer", and now is a featured streamer on Facebook Gaming for years. Up to now, ViruSs has always been one of the most influential celebrities, with more than 4 million followers on Facebook and Youtube channels.



The global games market has experienced breakthrough growth, valued at 173.70 billion USD in 2020 and is predicted to reach 314.40 billion USD in 2026, at an increasing growth rate of 9.64% from 2021 to 2026. In Asia-Pacific, the number of gamers in this region reaches 1.5 billion, accounting for more than 50% of the total players globally.



Along with the exploding development of blockchain, GameFi has gone beyond a trend by creating an extremely attractive model, “Play-to-earn.” In many Asian countries, participating in GameFi games has generated income from 700 to thousands of USD per month for many people during the pandemic period. GameFi is also one of the most important use cases of the multi-billion dollar NFT market.

The goal of Bholdus is to create a high-performance, interoperable Blockchain network that links with different technical asset economic platforms, which is the basis for the development of many DeFi, GameFi and NFT platforms. With such a model, inviting the top streamer ViruSs as an advisor is the next strong step for Bholdus in a roadmap to develop its ecosystem, especially in the GameFi field.

In addition, Bholdus' Advisory Board also includes many members with solid expertise and reputation from different industries: from blockchain, IT, telecommunications, venture capital funds, to technology development, legal and compliance. In just a short time, the Bholdus project has achieved many milestones: acquired 89/100 security score by CertiK - a top enterprise in blockchain security, reaching Top 1 trending on CoinMarketcap, listing on MEXC and PancakeSwap.

