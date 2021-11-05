Sprout AI Inc. clarifies the October 28th Press Release titled “Announcing Update on High Volume Trading”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPRT) is a technologically focused, sustainable vertical farming company that has developed scalable, AI-controlled aeroponic cultivation habitats. Sprout AI’s technology provides solutions to the ever-increasing complexities surrounding the current and future needs of a sustainable global food production and supply chain.

This clarification news release is issued at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") Following the Company’s Oct. 28, 2021, press release. The company wishes to convey that the Oct 28th press release had not been reviewed prior to its dissemination by IIROC and the CSE.

In its Oct 28th news release the Company identified potential investor confusion related to the SPRT symbol used in the United States for a NASDQ-listed issuer unrelated to Sprout AI. The inclusion in the news release was intended to demonstrate the shareholder confusion. The Company also stated that “NASDAQ: SPRT undertook a substantial short position that resulted in the stock halting trading.” The Company wishes to clarify that Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) was halted from trading due to volatility during a merger that took place in September 2021.

In its Oct 28th news release the company stated it had made a request to change the symbol and made reference to three symbol choices at the time of listing. The Company recognizes that in the symbol assignment process, the listing Exchanges in Canada and U.S. do not coordinate symbols. The Company wishes to confirm the CSE has reserved BYFM as its new symbol, which is not currently in use in Canada or the U.S. The CSE will issue a bulletin with the effective date.

CEO Chris Bolton previously stated that “the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is reviewing the information provided concerning explanations for this unexpected sell-off…” The Company clarifies that it had submitted multiple concerns to IIROC and received an acknowledgment of the submission and regrets any implication that IIROC had validated or given merit to any of the allegations submitted by the Company to IIROC related to any claims previously announced by the company.

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions resulting in consistent and repeatable crops, with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multi-level rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit https://www.sproutai.solutions.

Chris Bolton

Sprout AI Inc.

Phone: +011 (507) 6384-8734

E-mail: mainweb@sproutai.solutions

Investor Relations Contact Colleen McKay

Sprout AI Inc.

Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026

E-mail: cmckay@sproutai.solutions

Website: https://www.sproutai.solutions Address: International Business Park, Unit 5B, Building 3860

Panama Pacifico, Republic of Panama

