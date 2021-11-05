High Wire Networks Arranges $2.5 Million Financing to Facilitate SVC Closing

Revenue and Income of Secure Voice Corp. Will Service Finance Facility

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc. (the “Company” or "High Wire") (OTCQB: SGSI), a global provider of technical, professional, electrical and cybersecurity services, announced yesterday that the Company had finalized its agreement to acquire the business of Secure Voice Corp. (SVC), a wholesale network services provider with facilities in the Northeast and carrying traffic across the United States.

The acquisition was facilitated through the issuance of a $2.5M secured convertible note to an institutional investor. The note accrues interest at the rate of 9.9% per annum, and is convertible into the company’s common stock at a fixed conversion price of $0.50 per share. The revenue and income of SVC is expected to service the facility’s amortization schedule. The note amortizes beginning ten months after issuance in 18 monthly installments.

The convertible note (and shares of common stock underlying the convertible note) are being offered in a private placement and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks Inc. (OTCQB: SGSI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Investor Relations

High Wire Networks Inc.

http://www.highwirenetworks.com/investors



Media Contact:

Susanna Song

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

High Wire Networks

630-635-6717

susanna.song@highwirenetworks.com