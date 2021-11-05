VNET to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 18, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 18, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time, or 9:00 A.M. on Friday, November 19, 2021, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.



In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID: 6186131 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6186131

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 26, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 6186131

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Xinyuan Liu

Tel: +86 10 8456 2121

Email: ir@vnet.com

Julia Jiang

Tel: +86 10 8456 2121

Email: ir@vnet.com