Outlook on the Palliative Care Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Government Expenditure on Healthcare is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palliative Care Market by Condition, Age Group, and Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global palliative care market was valued at $11,200 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Palliative care improves quality of life of patients and their families who are facing problems associated with life-threatening diseases, whether psychological, physical, social or spiritual. Palliative care involves a range of services provided by a range of professionals that all have similarly vital roles to play. These professionals include nursing, paramedics, physicians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, support workers, and healthcare volunteers in support of patient and their family. The early delivery of palliative care minimizes avoidable hospital admissions and the need of health services.



The growth of the palliative care market is driven by increase in incidences of life-threatening diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and others, rise in elderly population, and technological advancements for remote monitoring in the healthcare industry. In addition, rise in awareness of life-threatening conditions, increase in need of providing palliative care sectors in hospitals & clinics, rise in number of palliative care centers worldwide, increase in application of palliative care for homecare, and surge in number of qualified physicians for palliative care are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of access to palliative care services in underdeveloped countries is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, high market growth potential in emerging markets is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The palliative care market is segmented into condition, age group, provider, and region. On the basis of condition, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and others. By age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. The adult segment is further segmented into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, and others. The pediatric segment is further segmented into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, and others. On the basis of provider, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in incidence of life-threatening diseases

3.5.1.2. Increase in geriatric population

3.5.1.3. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. lack of access to palliative care services in underdeveloped countries

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High market growth potential in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on palliative care market



CHAPTER 4: PALLIATIVE CARE MARKET, BY CONDITION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cardiovascular diseases

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Cancer

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Chronic respiratory diseases

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PALLIATIVE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Adults

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by provider

5.3. Pediatric

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by provider



CHAPTER 6: PALLIATIVE CARE MARKET, BY PROVIDER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals & clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Nursing homes

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PALLIATIVE CARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Amedisys, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. Home Instead, Inc.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.)

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. SENIOR CARE CENTERS OF AMERICA, INC

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Seymour Health

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.10. University of California (UCLA Health)

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xetqvp