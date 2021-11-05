Global Social Commerce Market to Reach US$2.9 Trillion by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Commerce Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960121/?utm_source=GNW
The use of social media in marketing is growing, driven by the enormous potential social media platforms have in digitally promoting, marketing and selling products online and providing companies access to a large audience that they otherwise would not have been able to reach with other means. After over a decade and half after its emergence, social commerce is rampant on social media sites that with their inspirational and entertaining content make a product profitable. The fast changing consumer mobile usage habits continue to foster growth in the electronic commerce, mobile commerce and social commerce markets. Enormous growth in adoption of 4G enabled smartphones, expanding deployment of 4G networks, and subsequent rise in number of people accessing online multimedia content over mobile handsets are also boosting market prospects for online shopping and social commerce. Spiraling global sales of smartphones coupled with widespread consumer acceptance of Mobile value added services (M-VAS), such as, Mobile Internet browsing, mobile games, mobile social networking, mobile music, mobile payments, mobile wallet, mobile learning, and mobile Location-Based-Services (LBS), bode well for social commerce. Social commerce is advancing with the addition of advanced technologies (for instance Augmented Reality) that allows shoppers to visualize themselves wearing the clothing items they wish to purchase and also solicit feedback using social media tools. The rise of e-commerce catalyzed by the pandemic is expected to boost market prospects in the coming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social Commerce estimated at US$559.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period. B2C, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31.9% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the B2B segment is readjusted to a revised 29.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.6% share of the global Social Commerce market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2026
The Social Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 6.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Trillion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 34% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.2% and 24.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. E-commerce market witnessed a huge increase in First Time Users (FTUs) in several parts of Asia, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, and also in North America and Europe as many people embraced the concept of online retail in place of traditional shopping. As social distancing norms remained relevant for almost the entirety of 2020, the online retail stores experienced a huge surge during the year. Widespread roll out of 4G LTE networks, increased penetration of smartphones, and robust promotion of e-commerce on social media platforms have been instrumental in promoting growth in these regions.
C2C Segment to Reach $280.3 Billion by 2026
In the global C2C segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$46.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 28% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd.
- Etsy, Inc.
- Fab.com
- Facebook, Inc.
- iQIYI
- LinkedIn Corporation
- PayPal
- Reddit, Inc.
- Renren, Inc.
- Tencent
Qzone
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Tumblr, Inc.
- Twitter, Inc.
- Weibo Corporation
- Yahoo!, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Growing Role of Social Media in Marketing Opens the Pathway
for Social Commerce
EXHIBIT 1: Social Media Platforms Are the Cheapest Among
Advertising Platforms: Average Cost Incurred to Reach 2000
Audience (In US$) by Type of Advertising Medium As of the
Year 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Social Media Marketing Gains Higher Grounds in the
World of Digital Advertising: Social Network Ad Spending in
the U.S. Presented as a % of Total Digital Ad Spending for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering
Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People
(In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Overview of Social Commerce, Its Benefits and Significance
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Internet Infrastructure, the Catalyst for Digitalizing Consumer
Lifestyles Including Digital Social Presence
EXHIBIT 8: Households With Fiber Connectivity Are No Strangers
to Social Media Networking: Global Market for Fiber-to-the-
Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025, and 2027
Mobile Computing Devices Are a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern
Digital Life
Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Beyond Just Voice
Communication Encourage the Social Commerce Concept
EXHIBIT 9: Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops Enable Social
Networking On the Move, Making Social Commerce More Pervasive,
Omnipresent & Hard to Beat: Global Annual Sales of Smartphones,
Tablets, Laptops & Desktop PCs (In Million Units) for Years
2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Bode Well for Social
Commerce
EXHIBIT 10: With Mobility On the Rise, Social Commerce is Set
to Explode: Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion)
for Years 2018 Through 2023
EXHIBIT 11: The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution
to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)
As a Powerful Communication Medium, Here?s Why Vendors &
Advertisers Cannot Ignore Social Media
EXHIBIT 12: With a Powerful Global Presence & Reach, Social
Media Platforms Are Vital for Brands to Ensure Consistent
Audience Growth: Global Number of Social Media Users (In
Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
EXHIBIT 13: This Is Why Vendors Should Care About Social
Commerce: % of Social Media Users by Use Frequency as of the
Year 2021
The Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Shifts Growth
Into High Gear in the Social Commerce Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Vital Role of Social Commerce in an eCommerce Strategy
Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital &
Social Commerce
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Emerge to Revolutionize
Social Commerce
Blockchain Benefits in Social Media & Social Commerce
Security & Privacy Concerns & Legal Issues: The Biggest
Challenges for Social Commerce
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
