Fobi Announces CheckVax™ Deal With University of Nevada Athletics for Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Teams

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an Agreement with the University of Nevada Athletics to provide Fobi’s CheckVax™ proof of vaccination. CheckVax™ will be utilized to improve the customer experience by speeding up entry and to keep fans, student-athletes, and staff safe at all Men’s & Women’s basketball games at Nevada for this coming season. Fobi will earn revenue on this deal through an initial setup fee and monthly Wallet pass license fees.



The Lawlor Events Center, home to Nevada men's and women's basketball, has a capacity of 11,500, so Nevada Athletics has a clear need for a proof of vaccination solution that can enable them to keep their fans, student-athletes, and staff safe and speed up entry for the fans who will be attending the games.

Nevada men's basketball has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances all-time, including exciting runs to the Sweet 16 in 2004 and 2018. The Wolf Pack women's team has made four postseason appearances in its history, and reached the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game in 2018.

Michael Turner, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nevada stated: “We are very excited to announce this deal with Fobi. This will allow us to ensure a top-notch customer experience and ensure that Wolf Pack fans can get into our venue in the fastest and safest method possible so they can enjoy the game.”

Nevada chose Fobi’s CheckVax™ solution over other solutions for three key reasons. The first is that CheckVax™ is easy to use as it’s App-less, using Wallet passes that live in the native wallets that are embedded in every Apple and Android mobile phone globally. The second key reason is that CheckVax™ passes are secure and powered by Hedera Hashgraph public blockchain technology. The third and most important is that CheckVax™ can verify vaccination and Covid test results across multiple jurisdictions and regions in advance, speeding up attendee access to the venue which creates a far superior customer experience compared to other solutions. This multi-jurisdiction and multi-region pre-verification is something that other solutions are not able to do as quickly and as easily as Fobi.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “With the continued rollout of vaccine mandates across Canada and the US, we are starting to see incredible momentum for our CheckVax™ product. This deal with Nevada helps validate the fact that CheckVax™ delivers both the best customer experience for proof of vaccination pre-screening as well as increased revenue for venues.”

The deal with Nevada follows on the work that Fobi has done previously with bdG Sports with Venue Management for March Madness Basketball events. Fobi has also announced additional upcoming events with bdG Sports, including the Baha Mar Hoops event in the Bahamas that will be held November 22-27 in the Bahamas at the Baha Mar resort with 19 NCAA schools attending, and the highly anticipated Duke vs. Gonzaga game to be held November 26th in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile arena.

About University of Nevada Athletics



University of Nevada Athletics' mission is to guide and support the transformation of its student-athletes - academically, athletically, and socially. Following its five Guiding Principles: Honor, Positivity, Focus, Excellence, and Dependability, Nevada Athletics prepares its student-athletes for a life of leadership and service, and strives each day to live the Nevada Way. Since its beginnings in 1898, Nevada Athletics has been defined by the hard work and dedication of thousands of Wolf Pack student-athletes.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

