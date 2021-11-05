ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Beijing, CHINA

BEIJING, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 8 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers 
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 407-9122
International (Toll): +1 (201) 493-6747
  
 Local Access
China: (400) 120 2840
Hong Kong:(800) 965561

Webcast
The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atac/mediaframe/47185/indexl.html.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the CompanyInvestor Relations
ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc.
Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer  Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518 415-568-2255
amytung@acgedu.cncsohn@equityny.com
  
 Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
 212-836-9606 
 aprior@equityny.com      

 