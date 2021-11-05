Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach $111.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Hospitals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960080/?utm_source=GNW
Digitization helps by interconnecting all hospital assets, helping smart hospitals achieve greater operational efficiency and experience, and deliver improved patient care. The smart set-up adds three important elements in the form of data, access and insight to hospitals that helps enhance the quality of care. With artificial intelligence, data collection and automation deeply ingrained in new smart hospital set-ups, almost everyone including physicians, nursing staff, support staff and patients stand to gain. Smart hospitals require continued team work where physicians, nursing staff and management need to work together to swiftly detect any potential problems so that relevant solutions are quickly identified, piloted and implemented. This would ensure clinical processes, care quality, patient experience remain uncompromised, while the hospital reaps optimal operational efficiency and keeps cost under control.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Hospitals estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR to reach US$73.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Smart Hospitals market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026
The Smart Hospitals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 22.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The exponential growth of COVID-19 cases globally has resulted in tremendous burden on hospitals and medical staff. The situation has prompted various healthcare facilities to rely on artificial intelligence (AI) based sensors for supporting triage in effective manner. The scenario has also led various companies to leverage AI for developing contactless infrared sensor devices for identifying people with a fever in crowds. These devices are being increasingly deployed by hospitals for replacing manual screening options to reduce unnecessary exposure of the medical staff to COVID-19 patients. Various hospitals have implemented AI systems for intercepting individuals with specific COVID-19 symptoms among visiting patients. The technology relies on cameras deployed at entrances for conducting facial thermal scans and identifying infected patients on the basis of specific signs such as discoloration and sweat. In addition to screening, the AI technology is used for monitoring patient symptoms, offering decision support related to CT scans and automating hospital operations. Certain healthcare facilities have also deployed AI-powered robots that can deal with patients and offer minor treatments. Smart robots intended to deliver foods or medicines to patients reduce physician exposure to infected people.
Systems & Software Segment to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2026
In the global Systems & Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- AdhereTech Inc.
- Capsule Technologies, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- STANLEY Healthcare
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960080/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Cornerstone for the
Growth of Smart Hospitals
EXHIBIT 1: Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against
New Strains is Decreasing?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History
Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the
Healthcare Industry
EXHIBIT 6: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global
Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led
Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &
Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant
Waves of COVID Infection Testing Flowing In
EXHIBIT 7: Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behavior & Engagement
With Healthcare Technologies & Services
Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &
Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis
EXHIBIT 8: Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New
Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health:
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Smart Hospitals, What Are They & Why Are they the Future of
Healthcare
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Accelerates the Shift to Smart Hospitals. Here?s Why
RFID Based Smart Hospital Asset Tracking & Management Gains in
Prominence
Medical Robots Emerge to Make Hospitals Smart & Efficient
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Surgical Robots Deployed by Hospitals
Worldwide (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Smart Hospitals Step Up the Use of VR simulations to Train
Medical Personnel
Growing Deployment of Connected Medical Devices Across
Healthcare Enable the Creation of Smart Hospitals
Emergence of AI-Enabled Smart Hospitals to Transform Patient
Experience and Improve Medical Outcomes
As Smart Hospitals Become Popular, Cybersecurity Storms Into
the Spotlight
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Systems & Software
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Systems & Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Medicine
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Medicine
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronic Health Record &
Clinical Workflow by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical Assistance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Outpatient
Vigilance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Outpatient Vigilance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Connected
Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical Connected
Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Services, Hardware and Systems & Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health
Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient
Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote
Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitals by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems &
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitals by Application - Remote Medicine Management,
Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical
Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitals by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems &
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitals by Application - Remote Medicine Management,
Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical
Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitals by Component - Services, Hardware and Systems &
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Hardware and Systems & Software for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitals by Application - Remote Medicine Management,
Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Medical
Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical Connected Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical
Workflow, Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance and Medical
Connected Imaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960080/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________