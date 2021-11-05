Global Rodenticides Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rodenticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959923/?utm_source=GNW

Demand for rodenticides is on the rise, driven by the growing rodent numbers and the significant damage caused by them to health, agricultural yield, and property, and the government efforts to control their population. Rising hygiene and health consciousness among people is also aiding market growth. Also, growing human population worldwide and the need for crop production on a large scale are fueling the use of rodenticides in various regions. In addition, the rise in construction of new of hotels, hospitals, residential housing, and offices are spurring the use of such chemicals. The market also benefits from the growing use of integrated pest management, which is an approach that focuses on the economic management of damage-causing rodents. The introduction of natural and non-toxic rodenticides and 3rd generation anticoagulants are expected to offer new growth avenues for the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rodenticides estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Anticoagulant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Anticoagulant segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Rodenticides market. Anticoagulant rodenticides hold the dominant share of the market, given their widespread use due to their capability to kill in one dose or several doses. Anticoagulant rodenticides are anticipated to witness strong growth on account of their significant adoption in the agricultural sector. Non-anticoagulant rodenticides interfere with blood coagulation and result in spontaneous bleeding when consumed in large quantities. There are several types of non-anticoagulant rodenticides available in the market, including colecalciferol, bromomethylene and zinc phosphate. Colecalciferol is probably the only non-anticoagulant rodenticide to be allowed for use in organic farming.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $998.3 Million by 2026



The Rodenticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$998.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The expanding agrarian industry in developing regions such as Brazil, India, and China support the use of rodenticides in these markets.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)



Abell Pest Control

Anticimex

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bell Laboratories Inc.

EcoClear Products Inc.

Ecolab Inc

Futura Germany

Impex Europa

Liphatech, Inc.

Neogen Chemicals

PelGar International

Rentokil Initial Plc

Rollins Inc

SenesTech Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959923/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Presents Perfect Landscape for Rats to Colonize &

Plague Deserted Spaces

Altered Rodent Behavior amid COVID-19 Lockdown Prompts Pest

Control Companies to Align Strategies

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Pest Management Offering Rodent

Control Services in the US: 2016-2020

Shutdowns as Opportunity to Control Rodent Activity

Record Surge in Rodents? Complaints amid Relaxations in COVID-

19 Restrictions

EXHIBIT 3: Rodent Complains Per Thousand Population in Select

US Cities from January through August: 2016-2020

Rodenticides: An Introduction

Major Factors Driving the Need to Control Rodents

EXHIBIT 4: Ranking of Industries Most Affected by Rats

Types of Rodenticides

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulant Rodenticides

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Prevalence of Rodent-Borne Diseases Augments Demand

for Rodenticides

A Snapshot of Select Rodent-Borne Diseases

Climatic Changes Encourage Rodent Proliferation, Widening the

Scope of Rodenticides

EXHIBIT 5: Change in Average Temperature Worldwide in Degree

Celsius: 1910s-2010s

Rodent Adaptation to COVID-19 Environment Requires New

Protocols to Navigate the Situation

Manufacturers Focus on New Formulations to Address Limitations

Natural and Eco-friendly Rodenticides Seek Role

Rodent Disruption in Farmlands Spurs Demand

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand

Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Increasing Rodent Population and the Rise in Associated Threats

Drive Demand for Rodenticides

EXHIBIT 6: Ranking of Most Problematic Rodents by Type

Exponential Increase in Urbanization and Rise in Rodent Menace

Spur Demand

EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 8: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Food Service Restaurants: An Important Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Rise in Construction Activity and Need for Rodent Control

Programs to Augment Demand for Rodenticides

EXHIBIT 10: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Rise in use of Digital Traps to Alter Demand for Rodenticides

MARKET CHALLENGES AND ISSUES

Increasing Immunity to Rodenticides Sparks Fear about Spike in

Population

Potential Ban on Select Rodenticides Following Concerns over

Wildlife Poisoning

Toxicity Profile of Select First-Generation Anticoagulants

Toxicity Profile of Select Second-Generation Anticoagulants

Toxicity Profile of Select Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rodenticides by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Anticoagulant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Anticoagulant by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anticoagulant by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Anticoagulant

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Anticoagulant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Anticoagulant by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pest Control

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pest Control Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pest Control Companies

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Fields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Agricultural Fields by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Fields by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Warehouses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Warehouses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Warehouses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Household

Consumers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Household Consumers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Consumers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Urban Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Urban Centers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Urban Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control Companies,

Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban

Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control ompanies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Rodenticides by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use - Pest

Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household

Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control Companies,

Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban

Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant and

Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Rodenticides by End-Use -

Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses,

Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Rodenticides by Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant

and Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Rodenticides by End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural

Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest

Control Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household

Consumers and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rodenticides by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rodenticides by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rodenticides by Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rodenticides by

Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anticoagulant

and Non-Anticoagulant for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rodenticides by End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural

Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Pest Control Companies, Agricultural Fields,

Warehouses, Household Consumers and Urban Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rodenticides by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pest Control

Companies, Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household Consumers

and Urban Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rodenticides

by Type - Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Rodenticides by Type -

Anticoagulant and Non-Anticoagulant Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959923/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________