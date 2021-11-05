Outlook on the Cognitive Computing in Retail Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Expert System USA, IBM and Google Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cognitive Computing in Retail Market, By Component (Platform, Services (Managed, Professional)), By Technology, By Deployment, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cognitive computing in retail market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Cognitive computing analyzes a massive amount of data with accuracy. It can understand the natural language, images, recognize patterns, amongst others to provide an enhanced shopping experience to consumers and help the organization to make smart decisions. Change in the consumer preference to buy through online channels has impacted the operation of the retail industry. Development of interactive platforms along with the lucrative discounts offered by the market players to attract customers is accelerating the online sales channel market growth.

Ongoing research and development activities for technological advancements of cloud computing technology to increase the efficiency of the system are expected to fuel the market growth in the next five years. The rise in the expenditure capacity of the consumer is increasing the sales of smart devices. Organizations are actively utilizing cognitive computing solutions to reduce the other operational expenses is expected to pave the way for market growth. The growing adoption of internet of things technology for real-time monitoring to analyze consumer behavior and the roll-out of 5G technology is influencing the demand for cognitive computing in the retail market.

Global cognitive computing in retail market is segmented into component, technology, deployment, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market for the forecast period, 2022-2026. Supportive government policies and high adoption of advanced technologies by the organizations are driving the growth of the market in the region. The presence of major market players coupled with the start-ups adopting cognitive computing solutions is expected to influence the market growth.

The major players operating in the global cognitive computing in retail market are SparkCognition, Inc., Expert System USA, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Teradata Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co., CognitiveScale, Inc., Deepmind Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Enterra Solutions LLC, SAS Institute, Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global cognitive computing in retail market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global cognitive computing in retail market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global cognitive computing in retail market based on component, technology, deployment, application, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global cognitive computing in retail.

To identify drivers and challenges for global cognitive computing in retail market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cognitive computing in retail market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cognitive computing in retail market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cognitive computing in retail market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cognitive Computing in Retail Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Cognitive Computing Awareness

5.2. Cognitive Computing in Retail Adoption Readiness

5.3. Key Reasons to Adopt Cognitive Computing in Retail

5.4. Satisfaction Levels Based on Various Parameters

5.5. Key Challenges Mitigated by Adoption of Cognitive Computing in Retail

5.6. Key Challenges Faced in Adoption of Cognitive Computing



6. Global Cognitive Computing in Retail Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Platform, Services (Managed, Professional))

6.2.2. By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Robotics, Computer / Machine Vision)

6.2.3. By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

6.2.4. By Application (Customer Experience, Price Optimization, Demand Forecasting, Inventory Management, Automation, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Cognitive Computing in Retail Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Cognitive Computing in Retail Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Cognitive Computing in Retail Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Cognitive Computing in Retail Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Cognitive Computing in Retail Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. SparkCognition, Inc.

14.2. Expert System USA

14.3. IBM Corporation

14.4. Microsoft Corporation

14.5. Google LLC

14.6. Teradata Corporation

14.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.8. Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co.

14.9. CognitiveScale, Inc.

14.10. Deepmind Technologies

14.11. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

14.12. Enterra Solutions LLC

14.13. SAS Institute, Inc.

14.14. Virtusa Corporation

14.15. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xz0666