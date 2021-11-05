Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)

| Source: Sampo plc Sampo plc

Helsinki, FINLAND

SAMPO PLC                 MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS   5 November 2021 at 2:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Christian Clausen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 6336/6/7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 520 Unit price: 46.17 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 520 Volume weighted average price: 46.17 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com