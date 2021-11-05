Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market to Reach $766.7 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959904/?utm_source=GNW
The disease is developed when certain cells of the immune system do not work properly and attach the healthy joints. The disease mostly affects the wrists, hands, and feet. In this condition, the body identifies the body tissues as antigens and produces antibodies against them resulting in inflammation. Major symptoms of the disease include swelling, pain, joint stiffness, joint deformity, fever, weight loss, loss of mobility and function, unsteadiness while walking, and weakness. Different types of rheumatoid arthritis are seronegative, seropositive and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Women are more prone to the disease compared to men and it is common among the age group 40 to 60. The diagnosis of the disease depends on the symptoms, physical examination, x-ray, scan, and blood test results of a patient.
Though the disease can attack at any age its prevalence generally begins in people between 30 to 60 years of age. Females are more two to three times more prone to RA than men. The US had the lowest rate of RA prevalence in the recent past in comparison to the other eight major markets like Australia, the US, Japan, France Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK. The US had an RA prevalence rate of 67% in comparison with the standard 73% rate in the other eight markets. The UK demonstrated the highest prevalence of RA at 84%. Alterations in the population of the U.S are expected to bring an unprecedented increase in the growth of incidence cases of RA in the U.S. till 2027. Physicians in the U.S. are expected to focus heavily on diagnostic processes for RA. Rheumatoid arthritis is better managed when detected early as the inflammation reduction process can be begun early. The clinical demonstration of RA is swelling and redness of joints, pain, swelling and stiffness. Diagnosing the disease involves a physical examination, an array of imaging tests, blood tests and medical history analysis of patients and patient`s families. The diagnosis of RA can be influenced by the challenge of separating the disease from other autoimmune disorders showing similar symptoms. A combination of diagnostic processes including a thorough symptomatic evaluation of the patient, X-ray analysis, blood tests and scans and physical examinations are recommended for the optimal management of this disease.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$579.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$766.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$561.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Ra Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $113.5 Million by 2026
The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$113.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$120.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Global demographic trends spell opportunities for the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic tests market. It is acknowledged that prevalence of RA increases with age, and therefore rising aging population widens the demand for diagnosis tests as well as treatments for RA. Over the course of the next two decades, the proportion of 65+ individuals in the total population is expected to double in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), total number of people aged 65-years and above is projected to grow from the existing 605 million to nearly 2 billion by the year 2050. While nearly 89 million people in the US are forecast to be 65-years or above by 2050, around 40% of citizens in Japan are projected to belong to the age group by 2060. While the increase in life expectancy represents one of the greatest achievements of the past century, it also poses a significant challenge for healthcare systems. People might live more years but the average number of healthy years is on a decline given the risk of contracting later life conditions such as dementia. About 55% of global healthcare expenditure is likely to be spent on chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases, cancer and respiratory diseases.
With advancing age, the incidence of various health ailments increases, necessitating the need for laboratory tests for diagnosing the specific diseases such as RA. Impact of autoimmune diseases such as RA on quality of life and associated high cost of treatments are prompting governments and healthcare providers to encourage preventive care, especially with focus on aging population. The growing aging population is therefore offering continuous opportunities for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market, as with advancing age the incidence of various autoimmune conditions such as RA increases, which results in rise in testing volumes translating to higher demand for testing techniques for RA. As RA is mostly common among the old people, and the geriatric population has been increasing recently, the opportunities in the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis test market are expected to be on the rise in the future.
Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Antibodies Inc.
- Aviva Systems Biology Corporation
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.
- Euro Diagnostica AB
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Qiagen NV
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Rheumatoid Arthritis
Causes and Risk Factors
Symptoms
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests
Serological Tests
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests
Kidney Function Tests
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact of COVID-19 on Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests
Global Market Outlook and Prospects
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market Set to
Witness Significant Growth
Select RA Diagnostic Tests by Player
The US and Europe Dominate the Global Market, Developing
Countries to Witness Fastest Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Propels the Demand for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
EXHIBIT 1: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2030
Growing Aging Population to Drive the Demand for RA Diagnostic
Tests
EXHIBIT 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Increasing Use of Rapid Diagnosis Tests Platform
Select List of RA Biomarkers used in Clinical Practice
Investigational Biomarkers to Diagnose and Monitor RA
New Biomarker Tests to Drive the Market Growth
More Specific Biomarker Tests
Growing Demand for Multiple Tests
Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the
Need for Multiple Tests
Recent Advancements in Treatment Methods to Boost Market Growth
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centres Augurs
Well for Market in Developing Regions
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Obesity Statistics
EXHIBIT 4: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Technological Advancements Widen the Capabilities of RA
Arthritis Tests
A Few of the Recent Launches and Advancements
Rapid RA Diagnostic Tests for Obtaining Results in Minutes
imaware? Introduces At-Home Rheumatoid Arthritis Screening Test
Swedish Biotech Breaks Barrier to Diagnosis with Rheumatoid
Arthritis Test
Scipher Medicine® Ties Up with Ambry Genetics® to Bring
Precision Medicine Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis to Market
A New Blood Test Could to Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis
IPM Launches Innovative Program for Rheumatoid Arthritis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Serology Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Serology Tests by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Serology Tests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment
Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology
Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and
Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA
Treatment Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
