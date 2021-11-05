Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market to Reach $766.7 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959904/?utm_source=GNW

The disease is developed when certain cells of the immune system do not work properly and attach the healthy joints. The disease mostly affects the wrists, hands, and feet. In this condition, the body identifies the body tissues as antigens and produces antibodies against them resulting in inflammation. Major symptoms of the disease include swelling, pain, joint stiffness, joint deformity, fever, weight loss, loss of mobility and function, unsteadiness while walking, and weakness. Different types of rheumatoid arthritis are seronegative, seropositive and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Women are more prone to the disease compared to men and it is common among the age group 40 to 60. The diagnosis of the disease depends on the symptoms, physical examination, x-ray, scan, and blood test results of a patient.



Though the disease can attack at any age its prevalence generally begins in people between 30 to 60 years of age. Females are more two to three times more prone to RA than men. The US had the lowest rate of RA prevalence in the recent past in comparison to the other eight major markets like Australia, the US, Japan, France Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK. The US had an RA prevalence rate of 67% in comparison with the standard 73% rate in the other eight markets. The UK demonstrated the highest prevalence of RA at 84%. Alterations in the population of the U.S are expected to bring an unprecedented increase in the growth of incidence cases of RA in the U.S. till 2027. Physicians in the U.S. are expected to focus heavily on diagnostic processes for RA. Rheumatoid arthritis is better managed when detected early as the inflammation reduction process can be begun early. The clinical demonstration of RA is swelling and redness of joints, pain, swelling and stiffness. Diagnosing the disease involves a physical examination, an array of imaging tests, blood tests and medical history analysis of patients and patient`s families. The diagnosis of RA can be influenced by the challenge of separating the disease from other autoimmune disorders showing similar symptoms. A combination of diagnostic processes including a thorough symptomatic evaluation of the patient, X-ray analysis, blood tests and scans and physical examinations are recommended for the optimal management of this disease.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$579.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$766.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$561.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Ra Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $113.5 Million by 2026



The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$113.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$120.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Global demographic trends spell opportunities for the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic tests market. It is acknowledged that prevalence of RA increases with age, and therefore rising aging population widens the demand for diagnosis tests as well as treatments for RA. Over the course of the next two decades, the proportion of 65+ individuals in the total population is expected to double in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), total number of people aged 65-years and above is projected to grow from the existing 605 million to nearly 2 billion by the year 2050. While nearly 89 million people in the US are forecast to be 65-years or above by 2050, around 40% of citizens in Japan are projected to belong to the age group by 2060. While the increase in life expectancy represents one of the greatest achievements of the past century, it also poses a significant challenge for healthcare systems. People might live more years but the average number of healthy years is on a decline given the risk of contracting later life conditions such as dementia. About 55% of global healthcare expenditure is likely to be spent on chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases, cancer and respiratory diseases.



With advancing age, the incidence of various health ailments increases, necessitating the need for laboratory tests for diagnosing the specific diseases such as RA. Impact of autoimmune diseases such as RA on quality of life and associated high cost of treatments are prompting governments and healthcare providers to encourage preventive care, especially with focus on aging population. The growing aging population is therefore offering continuous opportunities for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market, as with advancing age the incidence of various autoimmune conditions such as RA increases, which results in rise in testing volumes translating to higher demand for testing techniques for RA. As RA is mostly common among the old people, and the geriatric population has been increasing recently, the opportunities in the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis test market are expected to be on the rise in the future.

Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

Antibodies Inc.

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

Euro Diagnostica AB

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959904/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Rheumatoid Arthritis

Causes and Risk Factors

Symptoms

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests

Serological Tests

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests

Kidney Function Tests

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market Set to

Witness Significant Growth

Select RA Diagnostic Tests by Player

The US and Europe Dominate the Global Market, Developing

Countries to Witness Fastest Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Propels the Demand for

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

Growing Aging Population to Drive the Demand for RA Diagnostic

Tests

EXHIBIT 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increasing Use of Rapid Diagnosis Tests Platform

Select List of RA Biomarkers used in Clinical Practice

Investigational Biomarkers to Diagnose and Monitor RA

New Biomarker Tests to Drive the Market Growth

More Specific Biomarker Tests

Growing Demand for Multiple Tests

Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the

Need for Multiple Tests

Recent Advancements in Treatment Methods to Boost Market Growth

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centres Augurs

Well for Market in Developing Regions

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Obesity Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Technological Advancements Widen the Capabilities of RA

Arthritis Tests

A Few of the Recent Launches and Advancements

Rapid RA Diagnostic Tests for Obtaining Results in Minutes

imaware? Introduces At-Home Rheumatoid Arthritis Screening Test

Swedish Biotech Breaks Barrier to Diagnosis with Rheumatoid

Arthritis Test

Scipher Medicine® Ties Up with Ambry Genetics® to Bring

Precision Medicine Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis to Market

A New Blood Test Could to Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis

IPM Launches Innovative Program for Rheumatoid Arthritis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Serology Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Serology Tests by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Serology Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment

Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology

Tests and Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic

Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Serology Tests and Monitoring RA

Treatment Efficiency Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic

Laboratories, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid

Arthritis Diagnosis Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________