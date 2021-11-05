Conduent Transportation to Highlight Contactless Public Transit and Fare Collection Technologies at APTA Conference and Expo

Solutions designed to help increase transit ridership while safeguarding public health



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), will highlight a range of solutions to advance safe public transit, fleet management, ticketing and fare collection at the 2021 APTA TRANSform Conference and Expo, November 8-10, in Orlando, Florida. These solutions include contactless technologies designed to help increase transit ridership, while safeguarding public health and helping transportation agencies create smarter cities and better traveling experiences.

The event, hosted by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), is held every three years to connect transit industry leaders, influencers and decisionmakers from around the world and to showcase the latest innovations, products and services for agencies and their customers.

Offerings on display at Conduent Transportation’s APTA expo booth (#469) include:

3-D Detection Gate: Enabling secure, fast and controlled entry, Conduent’s 3-D detection fare gate solution recognizes the behavior of travelers before and when they pass through access gates, to better detect and analyze the potential for fare evasion fraud, while offering greater accessibility and optimizing the flow of passengers. The technology, used by SNCF Transilien in France, provides quick and easy access for valid passengers and, at the same time, detects and reduces fare evasion.





“The APTA expo is an excellent opportunity for our team to spotlight our public transit technologies to build smarter cities,” said Mark Brewer, Group President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Through reliability, innovation and partnership, our solutions streamline fare collection, mobile ticketing and revenue management, while improving fleet safety and efficiency.”

