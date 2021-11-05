WPUR Announces Pending Acquisition and Entry Into $64 Billion Water Technology Market

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company is on track to make a strategic water technology acquisition prior to the end of this year, 2021.

The market for water technology products and services purchased by water utility companies is over $64 billion expected to reach $83 billion by 2023.

The overall renewable water market was valued at an estimated value of over $263 billion in 2020 anticipated to grow to $500 billion by 2028.

WPUR has recently updated its clean water operations and has already begun to trial new water delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

Water scarcity today impacts over 3 billion people and by 2050 is expected to impact 5 billion.

Water scarcity is not just a problem for developing economic regions. This past summer, Federal Authorities in the U.S. declared a water shortage in the largest U.S. water reserve , Lake Mead, which serves 10 million residents.

Look for more details coming soon on the pending water technology acquisition.

Separately, the company has been in discussions with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) about developing an emergency water reserve solution for disaster relief events in developing economic regions.