Global Pin Insertion Machines Market to Reach $244.1 Million by 2026

These machines allow electronic assembly of interconnections application to printed circuit boards, plastic connectors and coil frames to support small

to large-scale production. Pin insertion technology is highly customizable and cost-efficient in comparison to complete connectors. These machines come with different pin press dimensions and shapes for addressing specific requirements of production processes. Pin insertion machines are extensively used in a broad range of industries for electrical components like connectors, printed circuit boards, lead frames and transformers. Depending on pins, equipment feeds and configurations, these systems are capable of performing pin insertion or bending along with other tasks in an efficient manner. In addition, these machines can be easily adapted for specific pin-press shapes or combinations as per requirements of end-use applications. Pin insertion machines hold numerous benefits like enhanced labor power, installation density, anti-vibration capability, and frequency properties. Moreover, these machines play an important role in increasing labor productivity while lowering product costs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pin Insertion Machines estimated at US$182.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$244.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Fully Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$93.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-Automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.4% share of the global Pin Insertion Machines market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.5 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $59.9 Million by 2026



The Pin Insertion Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$59.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market will continue to benefit from the strong outlook for the PCB market. The global PCB market exhibits strong potential for growth, given the increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, particularly for making computers, peripherals and other electronics devices. At the same time, demand for PCBs is also expected to grow at a robust pace from sectors including medical devices, automotive electronics, aerospace, education and industries. Additional drivers that would benefit the PCB market growth include the Internet of Things, increased connectivity and demand for surveillance technology. The non-standard board deployment is likely to witness increases, as demand escalates for small form-factor, rigid-flex, high speed and green (such as no lead soldering) boards. The shrinking components size is enabling use in small-form, compact devices ranging from laptops, wearable gadgets, handheld cameras to flexible displays and minimally-invasive medical devices. The availability of flexible PCB technology is particularly encouraging the use of flex-rigid and flexible PCBs.



The increasing transition of numerous markets towards thinner and smaller electronic devices is paving way for miniaturized PCBs along with enabling solutions such as pin insertion machines. While mobile devices are coming in the format of smart watches, the automotive and aerospace industries are looking forward to lightweight and smaller devices for reducing emissions and pushing fuel economy. On the other hand, the medical industry requires smaller implantable devices, wearable sensors and handheld instruments. The production of these devices is creating the necessity for miniaturized PCBs that can be achieved by reducing board materials and size of copper features. Solutions such as ultra-thin substrates and pin insertion machines are enabling designers to achieve miniaturization without compromising over performance and reliability. New solutions available on the market are anticipated to increase density for integrated features associated with printed circuit boards in a cost-efficient and high throughput manner. Advanced solutions are enabling manufacturers to achieve PCB miniaturization for numerous benefits. These solutions and the resulting miniaturized PCBs are allowing companies to develop small pacemakers, catheters, cochlear implants, neuro-stimulators and smart prosthesis with potential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.



Manual Segment to Reach $55.3 Million by 2026



In the global Manual segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.6 Million by the year 2026.

Assembly & Automation Technology, Inc.

Autosplice, Inc.

Cms Electronics Gmbh

Finecs Co., Ltd.

Fohrenbach Application Tooling N.V.

SPIROL International Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Visumatic Industrial Products

Zierick Manufacturing Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Continuous Acceleration in the Pace of Electronics

Manufacturing & Vital Role of PCBs Provide the Foundation for

the Growth of Pin Insertion Machines

Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of Pin

Insertion Machines

EXHIBIT 1: Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services

Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering

Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

An Overview of Pin Insertion Machines

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand &

Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

EXHIBIT 7: Supply Chain Disruptions Impacted a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers in Mid 2020: % Share of Companies

Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as

of May 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Knee Jerk Reactions to COVID Induced Disruptions

Take Down Demand for Consumer Electronics in Early 2020:

Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated

in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of

Digitalization: A Emerging Reality That The Industry Failed to

Anticipate in Time to be Prepared

EXHIBIT 9: Blindsided by the Pandemic & Its Induced Bullwhip

Effect, the Electronics Value Chain is Caught Unprepared for

the Accelerated Digital Revolution: Global Digital

Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017

Through 2023

Beyond the Blind Side, the World Now Faces Semiconductor Chip

Shortages Overrun by Demand for Digital Technologies

A Review of the Myriad Ways in Which the Pandemic is Catalyzing

Demand for All Things Electronic & Digital

Digitalization Favors a Strong PCB Demand Outlook Which Will

Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Pin Insertion

Machines

EXHIBIT 10: Healthy Outlook for PCB Sales to Echo Downstream

Into the Pin Insertion Machines Market: Global PCB Market

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Trend Towards PCB Board Miniaturization Bodes Well for Market

Growth

A Digitalizing Healthcare Industry to Step Up Investments in

Electronic Component Value Chain Including Pin Insertion

Machines

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models

of Remote Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics

Subsystems & Assembly Line Equipment Supporting Smart

Wearables & Their Production: Global Number of Telemedicine

Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023

& 2025

The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring

Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs & PCB Assembly Line

Equipment

EXHIBIT 12: A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19

Period for the Medical Devices Industry Encourages an

Optimistic Outlook for All in the Medical PCB Supply Chain:

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

As a Contactless Economy Emerges, PCBs for Drones Will Take

Center Stage Driving Manufacturers to Invest in Assembly

Equipment Like Pin Insertion Machines

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Rises in Popularity

PCB Automatic Pin Insertion Machine Gains Demand Momentum



