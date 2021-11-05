Global Boning Rod Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Boning Rod Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026Segmented By Type (Foresight, Traveller, Backsight), By Application (Horizontal Lines, Slopes), By End Use (Canal Excavation, Road Construction, Dyke Construction), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global boning rod market is expected to register a brisk growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of surging demand from the construction industry. Rapidly increasing canal construction is further driving the growth of the global boning rod market in the upcoming five years. Rail lines that are constructed via excavated lands along with rapidly increasing demands for the same to expand the horizons of traveling is further supporting the growth of the global boning rod market in the next five years.

Demand for the construction of the roads in the rural areas as well as hilly & mountain areas is further aiding the growth of the global boning rods market in the future five years. Boning rods are also utilized for the monitoring of the excavation sights thereby supporting the growth of the global boning rod market in the forecast years. Also, increased surveys to learn conditions of the constructed roads, excavated lands, canal constructing sites, along with the increase in dyke construction sites, is substantiating the growth of the global boning rod market in the forecast period, until 2026.



The boning rods are a set of three T-shaped, wooden-block equipment that is utilized for measuring and monitoring the level of the trench that is often dug throughout its growth. It is manufactured of light-strong timber and all the three pieces have same length to monitor the passage dug through a canal or excavated sight is formulated and even of same height to avoid any future case of unexpected landslides due to lack of space or irregular passageway.



The global boning rod market is segmented by type, application, end use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into foresight, traveler, and backsight. All the three types of boning rods are often used together to measure the depth of excavated sights. The 'kit' consists of typically identical boning rods, although when 'fixed' sight rails are used, the 'traveller' may be constructed to a specified length. The foresight and backsight boning rods are set up at a specified height and held by an operative. These boning rods are set such that the set up is perfectly in a straight line and horizontal and then the third boning rod known as traveller is used between the two rods to establish the similarity in heights. An operative at one of the established levels then sights through over the traveller to the backsight rod and instructs the operative holding the Traveller to raise or lower it accordingly until it 'bones-in' between the foresight and backsight.



Holding the major shares of the global boning rod market are Sun Labtek, Golden Engineering Corporation, MY Construction, Jiangsu Hengshun Tai Steel Co., Ltd., PEAKEDNESS, M.A. Zavery & Company, Anyang Daguan Metal Material Co. Ltd., Elite Construction Machine and Testing Lab, Anhui Anlu Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zenith Mining & Construction Machinery Co Ltd., among others.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through boning rod. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global boning rod market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global boning rod market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global boning rod market based on type, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global boning rod market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global boning rod market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global boning rod market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global boning rod market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global boning rod market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Boning Rod Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1.1. Brand Awareness

5.1.2. Factors Considered while Purchasing the Product

5.1.3. Customer Satisfaction Level

5.1.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Global Boning Rod Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Foresight, Traveller, Backsight)

6.2.2. By Application (Horizontal Lines, Slopes)

6.2.3. By End Use (Canal Excavation, Road Construction, Dyke Construction)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Boning Rod Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Boning Rod Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9. Europe Boning Rod Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

10. South America Boning Rod Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Boning Rod Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Sun Labtek

14.2.2. Golden Engineering Corporation

14.2.3. MY Construction

14.2.4. Jiangsu Hengshun Tai Steel Co., Ltd.

14.2.5. PEAKEDNESS

14.2.6. M.A. Zavery & Company

14.2.7. Anyang Daguan Metal Material Co. Ltd.

14.2.8. Elite Construction Machine and Testing Lab

14.2.9. Anhui Anlu Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.

14.2.10. Shanghai Zenith Mining & Construction Machinery Co Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38hav8