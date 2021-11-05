PARIS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following numerous requests from its shareholders, the Board of Société Parisienne d'Apports de Capital (formerly FPN), ("SPAC") has decided to postpone its original deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants until Nov. 12, 2021. Shareholders are invited to notify SPAC of their total ownership of shares by Nov. 12, 2021, by email and the shareholders have to submit their certificate of ownership to the SPAC till Nov. 16, 2021.

Each shareholder will need to contact SPAC in writing at the following address: contact@spacparis.biz

