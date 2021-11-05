Delcath Systems to Hold Investor Update on Focus Trial Data and Future Development Plans on December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH ), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a comprehensive Investor Update event on Thursday, December 2nd, from 10:00am ET – 1:00pm ET.

The event will feature physicians discussing percutaneous hepatic perfusion, updated Focus trial data and the role of Hepzato™ Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/Hepatic Delivery System) as a potential treatment for patients with hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma. Additionally, physicians will discuss the potential utility of Hepzato in treating colorectal cancer, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, the unmet need in liver metastases and related clinical development strategies.

Event Details:

Event: Delcath Systems Virtual Investor Update Event

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 10:00am – 1:00 p.m. EST

The live webcast of the event may be accessed through the Events and Presentation page of Delcath’s website, under the Investors section. The archived webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

