Chicago Tribune Names Flexera a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2021 Award For 10th Consecutive Year

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces for the tenth consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“Receiving this award for the tenth consecutive year reaffirms that our culture continues to be one where employees feel supported, connected and valued,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “On behalf of our company and our customers, I thank our employees for giving us this honor again.”

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. Our Flexera solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Our Revenera solutions allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera's more than 1300 employees serve customers across the globe.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces .



