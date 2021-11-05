Edge Biomedical Achieves 2021 Top Customer Ranked Biomedical & Clinical Engineering Outsourcing Vendor by Black Book Research

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Biomedical has announced today that it has been named the top-ranked outsourcing vendor in 2021 for Biomedical and Clinical Engineering by Black Book Research. The Black Book Research independent nationwide analysis is based on survey responses from 3,156 distinct client users of healthcare outsourcing services, measuring customer satisfaction and experience in 18 functional areas.

"Edge Biomedical continues to grow through a commitment to customer support and satisfaction. We are proud to be named the top customer ranked Biomedical and Clinical Engineering services provider," said Mark Hermes, Vice President of Market Expansion and Delivery at Edge Biomedical. "Our Technicians in the field take pride in being problem solvers for Edge Biomedical clients. The entire Edge organization is focused on delivering reliability, consistency, and savings to our customers through superior asset management, compliance, and biomedical services. Edge's comprehensive and unique services help allow our clients to focus on their healthcare mission by reducing the burdens, time constraints and disruption of ongoing maintenance, documentation, and data analytics."

According to the Black Book Research survey, 92% of healthcare leaders have intensified their strategic planning on whether to work with more third-party vendors for cost-efficiencies in both clinical and nonclinical functions. Over 3,000 outsourcing services clients participated in the annual assessment of 20 outsourced and managed services categories. This study included end user rankings on performance categories including Reliability, Support and Customer Care, Vendor Staff Expertise, Customization, and Deployment and Implementation.

"Managed services firms are creating a niche by specifically focusing on healthcare clients," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "More leading vendors have recognized the need to bundle services that are only relevant to hospitals and inpatient groups such as IT, cybersecurity, clinical services, analytics and technical support."

The unique combination of a highly trained Field Service team and customized software solution allows Edge Biomedical to integrate and solve a wide range of asset management, compliance, and biomedical service needs for hospitals. With Edge's proprietary software, eBioTrack, these services, needs, and requirements are combined into one easy-to-access platform. eBioTrack helps to deliver comprehensive compliance documentation, 24/7 access to organization and reporting, and data analytics for informed capital decisions. Edge's factory-trained, employee Technicians perform required annual safety inspections, preventative maintenance, calibrations, and repairs onsite to ensure equipment performance and maximize its useful life.

"Edge is proud of all our BMET Field Service Technicians who continue to perform and keep our clients and their equipment ready," said Hermes. "It is their onsite dedication that makes awards and continued customer satisfaction possible!"

To learn more about Edge's Biomedical and Clinical Engineering solutions, click here.

About Edge Biomedical

Edge Biomedical is an asset management, compliance, and biomedical services solutions provider. Edge Biomedical strives to be a national biomedical service solution to health care providers and manufacturers using local biomed technicians and state-of-the-art software to assist in managing both equipment and people. Study results available at: Yahoo Finance.

Media Contact:

Mark Hermes

888-841-5155

Mark.hermes@edgebiomed.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.