Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO of Valmark Financial Group, Inducted Into the NAEPC Estate Planning Hall of Fame®

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Financial Group today announced that the NAEPC has recognized its Chairman & CEO, Larry J. Rybka, as an inductee into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame® and as a recipient of the Accredited Estate Planner® (Distinguished) designation for 2021. This award was presented yesterday by NAEPC leadership during a special virtual award ceremony.



Larry is one of nine estate planning professionals to receive this prestigious award in 2021, which is given annually in recognition of lifetime achievement and outstanding contributions to the practice and profession of estate planning. Nominations are drawn from the professional disciplines of academia, accounting, insurance and financial planning, law, philanthropy, and trust services. Larry was nominated for his notable contributions to the field of insurance.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition and join a group of remarkable professionals that I have held in high esteem for many years,” said Rybka. “I am especially grateful of my friends, Steve Leimberg and Dick Oshins, for nominating me. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with many other professionals in the industry, several of whom hold this designation.”

Larry’s 35-year tenure at Valmark has been marked by working with some of the most talented people in the wealth transfer profession. Larry’s thoughts on life insurance companies, products and regulations have resulted in him becoming a nationally recognized author and speaker, including on main platform at several large industry meetings such as Forum 400, MDRT, Top of the Table, AALU, FPA, ACLI, and LIMRA. As a thought leader, Larry has published over a dozen articles and has been recognized with industry awards including Journal of the American Society of CLU and ChFC Author Award and the CFP Board Article Award. He also coauthored the book, Life Insurance 10X , with 13 Valmark Member Firms which outlines a bold vision of how to truly implement a best interest standard for life insurance with best practices and recommendations that stand the test of time. His proudest professional achievement was the creation of the CFP Program at The University of Akron. Several of the program’s graduates are now employed as advisors or internal team members at Valmark.

“We are honored to induct Larry Rybka into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame® Class of 2021,” said NAEPC President, William D. Kirchick, Esq., AEP®. “Each member has excelled, not only in their respective professional disciplines, but by being recognized as an elite professional by other members of the estate planning community. In addition to Larry’s own practice expertise, he graciously shares knowledge of the discipline with others nationally. We are grateful for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the profession.”

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $5 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.5 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

About NAEPC

NAEPC is a national organization of professional estate planners and affiliated local estate planning councils dedicated to the cultivation of excellence in estate planning. NAEPC fosters the multi-disciplinary approach to estate planning by serving estate planning councils and their credentialed members and delivering exceptional resources and unsurpassed education. Furthermore, NAEPC awards and administers the Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®) designation, the only graduate level, multi-disciplinary specialization in estate planning, obtained in addition to already recognized professional credentials within the various disciplines of estate planning.

To learn more about NAEPC, visit www.naepc.org