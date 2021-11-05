Buffini & Company Real Estate Leaders, Brian Buffini, J’aime Nowak to Speak at REALTORS® Conference and Expo

San Diego, CA, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will share his industry insights at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, presented by the National Association of REALTORS®. Speaking at the nation’s largest annual real estate event, Buffini will unveil the secrets to lasting success in real estate business.

What: The Real Estate Career Path, session at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

Who: Brian Buffini, Chairman and Founder, Buffini & Company.

Where: San Diego Convention Center, Hall F-H, Ground Level

When: Sunday, November 14, 2021 between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Pacific

Buffini’s hour-long session, “The Real Estate Career Path,” will lay out what top producers are doing to stay ahead, so agents can discover exactly what they need to level up – no matter what stage they are at in their career. Buffini will walk agents through the current market, helping them stay current and relevant while remaining true to the principles for success. He will present Sunday, November 14 between 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pacific in Hall F-H of the San Diego Convention Center.

Also speaking at the conference is Buffini & Company Master Trainer J’aime Nowak. During her session, “What Every New Agent Needs to Be Successful,” Nowak will explain what all new agents should be doing in their first 100 days to be successful from the start. From generating quality leads to closing deals, Nowak will reveal the proven system of success to launch a real estate career. Her session is on Saturday, November 13, 2021 between 1:00 - 1:20 p.m. Pacific

The 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo will be held November 12-15, 2021. Stop by Buffini & Company booth #1031 to learn more. For more information on this event and how to attend, visit the REALTORS® Conference & Expo official website.

###

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About J’aime Nowak

J'aime Nowak has been a leading force in the real estate industry for over two decades. Starting her career as an agent in 1995, J'aime quickly began using the Buffini & Company referral systems and proceeded to double her income every year. She was then asked to manage her office, where she used the same principles to reverse a six-figure deficit, increase profitability and create a culture that was second-to none—all within 16 months. Brian Buffini recruited her to join Buffini & Company in 2004 to bring her skills to a wider audience. She's trained thousands of professionals across North America on how to build a profitable business and fulfilling life. As Master Trainer, she clears a path for industry leaders to build an irresistible office with healthy growth, and also inspires and motivates agents to become the very best in the business.

Attachment