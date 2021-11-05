CubeSmart Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, issued its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report. The report showcases how the Company is dedicated to generating sustainable growth through minimizing operational impact, a commitment to its teammates and community, and strong corporate governance.



“I am proud that today we have published our inaugural Sustainability Report, reflecting the various initiatives we have undertaken to ensure CubeSmart is built for the long-term,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “We look forward to using this report to share our progress along our stated goals in the coming years.”

Highlights from the 2020 report include:

Introduced specific targets for sustainability goals across environmental, social, and governance initiatives

Significant reductions in energy (9.8%) and GHG consumption (12.8%) and an increase in renewable energy generation (37%) in 2021

Enacted our Code of Ethics, Conduct & Human Rights for Vendors and Suppliers to encourage sustainable behavior throughout our supply chain



CubeSmart’s 2020 Sustainability Report can be found on the Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility sections of the Company’s website.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,240 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2021 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

Vice President, Finance

(610) 535-5700