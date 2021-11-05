GCM Grosvenor Hires Tom Hobson to Expand its Insurance Solutions Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Tom Hobson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions. He joins John Morrison, who was hired in June, as the firm continues to develop its capabilities to meet the insurance industry’s unique investment needs.



Previously, Mr. Hobson was Head of Insurance Solutions at Macquarie Group.

“We are thrilled that Tom has joined the GCM Grosvenor team,” said John Morrison, Managing Director and head of GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions. “He has the experience, skills, and relationships to help us grow GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions, and he will play a critical role in structuring and delivering the right solutions to meet insurance company objectives.”

GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions is a provider of bespoke alternative investment solutions to insurance company balance sheets globally, utilizing a consultative approach to offer both structured and customized alternative asset management solutions. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com/insurance-solutions/

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $67 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of over 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

