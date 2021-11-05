The Real Good Food Company to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced that management will participate in a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market today, November 5, 2021, in celebration of the planned listing of its shares of Class A common stock today.



“We are thrilled to celebrate our IPO by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell today,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods. “It’s an incredible milestone for the company and I would like to thank every member of the Real Good Foods team for their hard work and dedication. We are very excited for the next chapter of growth as a public company.”

A live stream of the Nasdaq closing bell will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern time and can be viewed at: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category. Its brand commitment, “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating,” represents the Company’s strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements relating to the completion of the offering and the listing of shares. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital markets conditions, the Company’s business and financial performance, general economic conditions, and other conditions as of the time such statements are made. Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.

